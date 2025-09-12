The Battle of Saragarhi (1897): A saga of valour

• The Battle of Saragarhi was fought on September 12, 1897 in the rugged terrain of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) of British India (present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

• The battle took place at the Saragarhi post, a small signalling and communication outpost situated between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan.

• The forts were originally constructed during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s western campaigns, later modified and renamed by the British. Saragarhi served as a heliographic link (communication relay) between them, making it strategically vital.

The Battle

• The defenders: 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, Indian Army) led by Havildar Ishar Singh, along with a non-combatant (Daad).

• The attackers: Around 8,000-10,000 tribal Pashtun fighters, mainly Afridis and Orakzais, who rose in revolt against British expansion in the frontier.

• Despite being vastly outnumbered, the Sikhs defended the post for nearly seven hours, refusing to surrender.

• They killed an estimated 200 tribals and injured 600, before being overrun. Each soldier fought till his last breath.

• Their resistance delayed the tribal assault, enabling British reinforcements to secure Fort Gulistan.

Importance of Saragarhi

• Strategic role: Served as the communication lifeline between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan. Without Saragarhi, coordination between the forts would collapse.

• Military significance: Its fall could have allowed tribal forces to overrun the forts and weaken British control in NWFP.

• Symbolic value: The defence became an example of military discipline, duty and sacrifice against impossible odds.

Legacy

Recognition by the British:

Breaking tradition, Queen Victoria awarded all 21 soldiers (except the non-combatant) the Indian Order of Merit (IOM), the highest gallantry award for Indian soldiers at the time (equivalent to the Victoria Cross).

Each family was granted two marabas (50 acres) of land and a cash reward.

• Memorials:

An obelisk was built at Saragarhi using burnt bricks from the fort.

The British commissioned gurdwaras at Amritsar and Ferozepur in memory of the martyrs.

• Commemoration:

September 12 is observed as Saragarhi Day by the Indian Army, especially the Sikh Regiment.

Even the Pakistan Army’s Khyber Rifles reportedly salutes the Saragarhi memorial near Fort Lockhart as a mark of respect.

UPSC significance

• Prelims relevance:

Date: September 12, 1897

Regiment: 36th Sikh (now 4 Sikh)

Award: Indian Order of Merit

Location: Saragarhi post, NWFP (now in Pakistan)

• Mains (GS-1/GS-3):

Illustrates colonial frontier policy and tribal resistance in NWFP.

Highlights military ethics, sacrifice and national memory.

Example of martyrdom shaping cultural and military identity (especially of the Sikh Regiment).

Infonugget (for quick recall)

Saragarhi = 21 Sikhs vs 8,000 tribals (1897)

Led by: Havildar Ishar Singh

Outcome: All 21 killed after 7 hours of resistance; Rs 200 enemy killed, 600 injured.

Award: Indian Order of Merit (all 21 soldiers)

Commemoration: Saragarhi Day –September 12; gurdwaras at Amritsar & Ferozepur.

Legacy: One of the greatest last stands in military history, still remembered by India and respected even across the border.