DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor /  The birth of OPEC: Resource sovereignty asserted

 The birth of OPEC: Resource sovereignty asserted

This Day in History (September 14)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Five oil-producing nations met in Baghdad on September 14, 1960 and created something that would reshape global energy politics. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) emerged from frustration with Western oil companies' pricing power.

History

Advertisement

Before 1960, the "Seven Sisters" — major Western oil companies — controlled oil production, pricing, and profits. Oil-producing countries received royalties but had little say over production levels or prices.

Advertisement

In February 1959, Western companies unilaterally cut oil prices, reducing producer revenues. A second cut followed in August 1960. Producing countries realised coordinated action was necessary.

Venezuela's Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo and Saudi Arabia's Abdullah al-Tariki, both oil ministers, had been discussing producer cooperation since the late 1940s. Their vision found expression in Baghdad.

Advertisement

What Is OPEC

The founding members were Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. OPEC's objective: coordinate petroleum policies to secure fair and stable prices for producers, efficient supply to consumers, and fair return on capital for investors.

OPEC introduced the concept that oil-producing states should control their own resources — resource sovereignty. This challenged the colonial-era structure where Western companies owned concessions and set terms.

Significance

OPEC's real impact came in the 1970s. After the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Arab members imposed an oil embargo on Western supporters of Israel. Oil prices quadrupled. The 1979 Iranian Revolution triggered a second shock.

These events transferred pricing power from companies to states. Oil became a geopolitical weapon. Producer countries nationalised their oil industries. Revenue transformed Gulf states economically.

For importing countries like India, OPEC meant energy security became central to foreign policy. Oil price volatility affected balance of payments, inflation, and growth.

UPSC Relevance

  • Decolonisation: OPEC reflected post-colonial economic assertion
  • Resource nationalism: State control over natural resources
  • Energy security: Critical for India's foreign and economic policy
  • West Asia geopolitics: Oil and regional politics intertwined
  • International organisations: OPEC as producer cartel
  • Global economy: Oil shocks triggered stagflation in 1970s

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements about OPEC:

  1. OPEC was founded in 1960 at a conference in Baghdad.
  2. The founding members included Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela.
  3. OPEC's establishment immediately transferred oil pricing power from Western companies to producing states.

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The rise of OPEC reflected the larger post-colonial struggle for economic sovereignty." Discuss.

Keywords

OPEC | Baghdad Conference 1960 | Oil Shock 1973 | Resource Sovereignty | Seven Sisters | Energy Security | West Asia | Venezuela | Saudi Arabia | Petroleum

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts