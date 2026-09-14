 The birth of OPEC: Resource sovereignty asserted

Five oil-producing nations met in Baghdad on September 14, 1960 and created something that would reshape global energy politics. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) emerged from frustration with Western oil companies' pricing power.

History

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Before 1960, the "Seven Sisters" — major Western oil companies — controlled oil production, pricing, and profits. Oil-producing countries received royalties but had little say over production levels or prices.

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In February 1959, Western companies unilaterally cut oil prices, reducing producer revenues. A second cut followed in August 1960. Producing countries realised coordinated action was necessary.

Venezuela's Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo and Saudi Arabia's Abdullah al-Tariki, both oil ministers, had been discussing producer cooperation since the late 1940s. Their vision found expression in Baghdad.

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What Is OPEC

The founding members were Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. OPEC's objective: coordinate petroleum policies to secure fair and stable prices for producers, efficient supply to consumers, and fair return on capital for investors.

OPEC introduced the concept that oil-producing states should control their own resources — resource sovereignty. This challenged the colonial-era structure where Western companies owned concessions and set terms.

Significance

OPEC's real impact came in the 1970s. After the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Arab members imposed an oil embargo on Western supporters of Israel. Oil prices quadrupled. The 1979 Iranian Revolution triggered a second shock.

These events transferred pricing power from companies to states. Oil became a geopolitical weapon. Producer countries nationalised their oil industries. Revenue transformed Gulf states economically.

For importing countries like India, OPEC meant energy security became central to foreign policy. Oil price volatility affected balance of payments, inflation, and growth.

UPSC Relevance

Decolonisation : OPEC reflected post-colonial economic assertion

: OPEC reflected post-colonial economic assertion Resource nationalism : State control over natural resources

: State control over natural resources Energy security : Critical for India's foreign and economic policy

: Critical for India's foreign and economic policy West Asia geopolitics : Oil and regional politics intertwined

: Oil and regional politics intertwined International organisations : OPEC as producer cartel

: OPEC as producer cartel Global economy: Oil shocks triggered stagflation in 1970s

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements about OPEC:

OPEC was founded in 1960 at a conference in Baghdad. The founding members included Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. OPEC's establishment immediately transferred oil pricing power from Western companies to producing states.

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The rise of OPEC reflected the larger post-colonial struggle for economic sovereignty." Discuss.

Keywords

OPEC | Baghdad Conference 1960 | Oil Shock 1973 | Resource Sovereignty | Seven Sisters | Energy Security | West Asia | Venezuela | Saudi Arabia | Petroleum