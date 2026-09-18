The Birth of the CIA: Intelligence in the Cold War Era

On September 18, 1947, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) began operations under the National Security Act of 1947. The creation of a permanent civilian intelligence agency reflected how the Second World War and emerging Cold War transformed American national security.

History

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During the Second World War, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), led by William J. Donovan, coordinated intelligence and special operations. The OSS was dissolved in October 1945 after the war ended.

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But post-1945 realities demanded permanent intelligence capabilities. The Soviet Union emerged as a rival superpower. Nuclear weapons changed strategic calculations. Bipolar competition required continuous intelligence assessment.

The National Security Act of 1947 reorganised US national security institutions. It created the Department of Defense, the National Security Council (NSC), and the CIA.

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What the CIA represented

The CIA's mandate: coordinate intelligence collection, analyse information, and conduct covert operations when authorised. Unlike the FBI, which handled domestic security, the CIA focused on foreign intelligence.

The Cold War made intelligence central to national security. Understanding Soviet capabilities, intentions, and nuclear programmes required global intelligence networks. Covert operations — from Iran (1953) to Guatemala (1954) — became instruments of US policy.

Significance

The CIA's creation institutionalised intelligence as a permanent component of American statecraft. It reflected the new structure of global power: bipolar competition, nuclear deterrence, and ideological struggle required continuous intelligence assessment.

Intelligence agencies proliferated globally. The KGB in the Soviet Union, MI6 in Britain, and others expanded. Intelligence became integral to Cold War strategy, from crisis management to covert action.

The CIA's legacy remains contested: successful intelligence assessments alongside controversial covert operations. But its creation marked a fundamental shift in how modern states approach national security.

UPSC Relevance

Cold War : Bipolar competition drove intelligence expansion

: Bipolar competition drove intelligence expansion Post-World War II order : National Security Act reorganised US institutions

: National Security Act reorganised US institutions Intelligence agencies : CIA as model for modern intelligence services

: CIA as model for modern intelligence services National security : Intelligence as permanent state function

: Intelligence as permanent state function Covert operations : Instrument of Cold War foreign policy

: Instrument of Cold War foreign policy US foreign policy: Intelligence's role in strategic decision-making

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements:

The CIA was created under the National Security Act of 1947. The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) was the CIA's predecessor during World War II. The FBI is responsible for foreign intelligence collection, while the CIA handles domestic security.

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The Cold War transformed intelligence from a wartime instrument into a permanent component of national security." Analyse.

Key Words

CIA | National Security Act 1947 | Office of Strategic Services | Cold War | Intelligence Agencies | Covert Operations | National Security Council | US Foreign Policy | Bipolarity | 1947