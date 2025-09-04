The brain-eating amoeba: A rare but deadly threat in warm freshwater

Brain-eating amoeba in Kerala: Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM)

1. What is it?

• Causative agent: Naegleria fowleri — a free-living amoeba found in warm freshwater (lakes, rivers, hot springs, poorly maintained swimming pools).

• Disease: It causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), commonly called “brain-eating amoebic infection”.

• Occurrence in Kerala: Kerala has reported multiple cases in recent years, often linked with children swimming in ponds or rivers during summer.

2. Mode of transmission

• Amoeba enters the body through the nose (while swimming/diving in contaminated water).

• It travels via the olfactory nerve → reaches the brain.

• Not spread person-to-person.

• Ingestion (drinking water) is not harmful – only nasal entry causes disease.

3. Symptoms

Incubation: 2-7 days after exposure.

Early symptoms resemble meningitis:

• Severe headache

• Fever

• Nausea, vomiting

• Stiff neck

Rapidly progressing neurological symptoms:

• Confusion, hallucinations

• Seizures

• Loss of balance

• Coma

• Usually leads to death within 7-14 days.

4. Damage caused

• Extremely high fatality rate (>95%).

• Causes inflammation and destruction of brain tissue.

• Only a handful of survivors globally reported.

5. Treatmen t

• No single effective cure.

• Early diagnosis critical.

• Treatment approaches:

• Amphotericin B (antifungal, IV + intrathecal administration)

• Miltefosine (antiprotozoal, given orally, repurposed drug)

• Combination with other drugs: azithromycin, rifampicin, fluconazole

• Supportive therapy (reduce intracranial pressure, manage seizures).

• Survival possible only with very early aggressive treatment.

6. Preventive measures

• Avoid swimming in warm freshwater bodies in summers.

• Use nose clips while swimming.

• Avoid diving in stagnant ponds.

• Ensure chlorination of pools.

• Public awareness (esp. in Kerala villages where children swim in ponds).

UPSC relevance

• Disease ecology: Climate change and warming water bodies → increased risk.

• Public health: Rare but highly fatal disease, important for epidemiology.

• Science & tech: Miltefosine as a repurposed drug.

• GS Paper II (Governance & Health): India’s response to emerging infectious diseases.

• GS Paper III (Science & Environment): Link between rising global temperatures and emergence of unusual pathogens.

Quick fact box for prelims:

• Pathogen: Naegleria fowleri (amoeba)

• Disease: Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM)

• Fatality rate: Rs 95%

• Transmission: Nose → brain (not water ingestion, not person-to-person)

• Treatment: Amphotericin B + Miltefosine (limited success)