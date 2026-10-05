The Calcutta Cyclone of 1864: From catastrophe to India’s cyclone-warning system

In early October 1864, a violent cyclone struck the Hooghly estuary, flooding much of Calcutta, destroying the port and killing tens of thousands. Ships were wrecked, warehouses flattened and the mercantile capital of British India was brought to a standstill.

From disaster to organized warning

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The scale of loss forced the colonial administration to act. In 1865, a committee was appointed to design a tropical cyclone warning scheme for the Bay of Bengal. This led to:

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A storm-warning system centered on Kolkata, using meteorological observations from coastal stations.

centered on Kolkata, using meteorological observations from coastal stations. The gradual institutionalization of weather monitoring that fed into the later formation of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in 1875, which began issuing cyclone warnings to ports and authorities.

The 1864 cyclone did not single-handedly create India’s modern disaster-management architecture. But it was a decisive moment in the historical evolution of organized cyclone observation, forecasting and warning in the region.

Why it still matters

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Today’s cyclone risk framework rests on the same conceptual chain that began with such disasters:

Hazard (tropical cyclones, storm surge)

(tropical cyclones, storm surge) Exposure (dense coastal populations, ports, cities)

(dense coastal populations, ports, cities) Vulnerability (wetland loss, unplanned urbanization, poor housing)

(wetland loss, unplanned urbanization, poor housing) Early Warning (IMD forecasts, satellite and radar tracking, impact-based bulletins)

(IMD forecasts, satellite and radar tracking, impact-based bulletins) Preparedness and Mitigation (evacuation plans, cyclone shelters, coastal embankments)

(evacuation plans, cyclone shelters, coastal embankments) Resilience (climate-resilient infrastructure, disaster-risk reduction under NDMA, alignment with frameworks like Sendai)

The 1864 event underscores how extreme weather can catalyze institutional change — from ad hoc responses to systematic meteorological services and disaster preparedness.

UPSC relevance

GS III: Disaster management, climate change, IMD, NDMA, Sendai Framework.

GS I: Historical geography, urbanization, environmental history.

GS III: Science & technology (satellite/radar-based forecasting).

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

With reference to the development of cyclone warning systems in India, consider the following statements:

The severe Calcutta cyclone of 1864 prompted the colonial government to appoint a committee in 1865 to develop a cyclone warning scheme. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), established in 1875, was the first agency to issue cyclone warnings in British India. Modern cyclone management in India relies only on IMD forecasts and does not involve the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“The Calcutta cyclone of 1864 marks the beginning of organised cyclone warning and disaster preparedness in India.” Examine this statement in light of the historical evolution of meteorological services and contemporary disaster-management frameworks in India.

Key words

Calcutta cyclone 1864; storm-warning system; India Meteorological Department (IMD); cyclone forecasting; disaster preparedness; NDMA; Sendai Framework; coastal vulnerability; early warning systems; climate resilience.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi