The classroom revolution: How the Hunter Commission shaped modern Indian education

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History

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By 1882, twenty-eight years had passed since Wood's Despatch (1854) first outlined a plan for mass education, and Viceroy Lord Ripon wanted to know how much of it had materialised. On February 3, 1882, he appointed the Indian Education Commission under William Wilson Hunter, a member of his executive council, to audit primary and secondary schooling. It became known as the Hunter Commission.

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What it is

Composition: The commission, chaired by Sir William Wilson Hunter, consisted of 21 members, including 7 Indians — Syed Mahmud, Anand Mohan Bose, K.T. Telang, P. Rangananda Mudaliar, Maharaja Jyotindra Mohan Tagore, among others.

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Key recommendations:

Primary education handed to local bodies — district and municipal boards

— district and municipal boards Mother tongue as medium of instruction at the primary stage

as medium of instruction at the primary stage Expanded grants-in-aid to private and missionary schools

to private and missionary schools Secondary education split into a literary stream (feeding universities) and a vocational stream (feeding trades)

(feeding universities) and a (feeding trades) Greater state effort toward women's education and Muslim enrolment Significance

Dimension Impact Historical First attempt to make education a shared state–local responsibility, not a centrally funded charity Political Local boards built early self-governance experience, but also let the state pass down costs Administrative Grants-in-aid model still underpins how private/aided schools are funded today Social Opened, however slowly, the debate on women's schooling Limitation Higher education barely featured; funding stayed thin; the literary–vocational split entrenched a hierarchy still visible today

That last tension resurfaces directly in NEP 2020, which again promises to mainstream vocational learning and again leans on decentralised school management through School Management Committees — a lineage traceable straight back to 1882.

UPSC Relevance

Prelims: Hunter Commission (1882) · Wood's Despatch (1854) · William Wilson Hunter · Lord Ripon · grants-in-aid system · local self-government reforms of 1882 · Indian members of the commission

Mains: GS I (colonial education policy, social reform) · GS II (education governance, decentralisation, NEP 2020, foundational literacy) · Essay: continuity between colonial and contemporary institutions

Expected Questions

Prelims MCQ: The Hunter Commission of 1882 was primarily concerned with which of the following?

(a) Reviewing the progress of primary and secondary education since Wood's Despatch

(b) Investigating the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

(c) Recommending reforms to university education under Lord Curzon

(d) Framing the Government of India Act, 1935

Mains (10 marks): Examine the recommendations of the Hunter Commission, 1882, and assess how far they continue to influence the structure of Indian school education today.

Key Words: Hunter Commission, Wood's Despatch, grants-in-aid, local bodies, vocational education, women's education, NEP 2020, foundational literacy, decentralisation

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath IAS, New Delhi