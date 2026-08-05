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Home / Exam Mentor / The Day Kashmir's Special Status Ended: Revisiting August 5, 2019

The Day Kashmir's Special Status Ended: Revisiting August 5, 2019

This Day in History (August 5)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:19 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Origin / History

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Jammu and Kashmir's unique constitutional position traces to October 1947, when Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, joining India but ceding control over only Defence, External Affairs and Communications. To formalise this limited merger, the Constituent Assembly inserted Article 370 into Part XXI as a "temporary" provision, letting J&K retain its own constitution while restricting Parliament's law-making powers absent state concurrence. Article 35A, added via a 1954 Presidential Order, let the state legislature define "permanent residents" and their special rights.

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The sequence of events

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The abrogation moved through a tight sequence:

DateAction
Aug 5, 2019Constitutional Order 272 amends Article 367, altering how Article 370 can be modified
Aug 5, 2019Rajya Sabha recommends abrogation via Statutory Resolution
Aug 6, 2019CO 273 gives effect; Article 370 ceases to operate
Aug 9, 2019J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 passed
Oct 31, 2019J&K and Ladakh emerge as separate Union Territories

Parliament acted for the state legislature, since J&K was under President's Rule (Artcle 356). Home Minister Amit Shah steered the Bill.

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Significance

The move ended 72 years of asymmetric federalism for J&K, extending the entire Indian Constitution, including all fundamental rights, to the region for the first time. It reshaped debates on cooperative federalism, since a state's status was altered without its assembly's consent. Administratively, it opened the territory to central investment, all-India services and uniform property laws. On December 11, 2023, a five-judge Bench led by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud unanimously upheld the abrogation, holding Article 370 was always transitional, and directed Assembly elections, held in 2024. The episode continues to shape debates on Centre-state relations and national integration.

UPSC RELEVANCE

Static topics to revise
PrelimsInstrument of Accession (1947); Articles 370, 35A, 356, 367; J&K Reorganisation Act 2019; COs 272 and 273; SC judgment, Dec 11, 2023
MainsGS-II — Indian federalism, Centre-state relations, special constitutional provisions, judicial review; Essay — "Unity in diversity"

EXPECTED QUESTIONS

Prelims MCQ: Consider the following statements on Article 370 of the Constitution of India:

  1. It was inserted as a permanent provision under Part XXI.
  2. Article 35A was introduced through a Constitutional Order in 1954.
  3. The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 created two Union Territories.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains : "Article 370 was conceived as temporary, yet it shaped Centre-state relations for over seven decades." Discuss its constitutional journey and evaluate the abrogation in the context of Indian federalism.

KEY WORDS

Article 370, Article 35A, Instrument of Accession, J&K Reorganisation Act, Constitutional Order, asymmetric federalism, Union Territory, President's Rule, national integration

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath IAS, New Delhi

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