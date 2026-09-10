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Home / Exam Mentor /  The day scientists sent a beam around the world's biggest machine

 The day scientists sent a beam around the world's biggest machine

This Day in History (September 10)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Abstract hadron collider. Illustration contains transparency and blending effects, eps 10
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History

On 10 September 2008, at 10.28 am, a beam of protons successfully circled the 27-kilometre ring of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN for the first time. It was not the discovery of the Higgs boson, nor the first collision it was the moment the world's largest machine proved it could work. Nine days later, an electrical fault shut the machine down for over a year, but that first circulation was a historic milestone.

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What it is

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The LHC is a 27-km circular accelerator buried under the France-Switzerland border. Using superconducting magnets cooled to extremely low temperatures, it accelerates particles to near light-speed and smashes them together to study the fundamental building blocks of matter. Scientists use colliders to recreate conditions similar to those just after the Big Bang, testing the Standard Model and searching for new phenomena- the Higgs mechanism, matter-antimatter asymmetry, dark matter candidates, and clues about the early universe.

The Higgs boson itself was discovered later, with results announced in 2012, using data from the LHC's ATLAS and CMS detectors. The 2008 beam was the essential first step that made such discoveries possible.

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Significance

CERN is a model of science diplomacy, a European organisation with global participation, including significant Indian involvement in experiments and detector technology. For UPSC, the LHC story illustrates how fundamental research, international cooperation and long-term investment underpin technological leadership. It shows that mega-science projects are as much about international collaboration as about fundamental physics.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

AspectKey takeaway
Date10 Sept 2008: first circulating beam in LHC
Not thisNot Higgs discovery (2012), not first collisions
SignificanceMilestone in particle physics; international mega-science
UPSC linkS&T, fundamental research, CERN, Standard Model, science diplomacy (GS III)

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

With reference to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), consider the following:

  1. The first proton beam circulated in the LHC in 2008.
  2. The Higgs boson was discovered on the same day the LHC was first switched on.
  3. CERN is located on the border between France and Switzerland.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

  1. "Mega-science projects like the LHC are as much about international cooperation as about fundamental physics." Discuss.
  2. Examine the importance of fundamental research in particle physics for technological and strategic capabilities of a nation.

Keywords

Large Hadron Collider; CERN; 10 September 2008; first beam; particle physics; Standard Model; Higgs boson 2012; superconducting magnets; dark matter; science diplomacy; international collaboration; GS III S&T.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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