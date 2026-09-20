DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / The Fall of Delhi

The Fall of Delhi

This Day in History (September 20)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:19 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Antique illustration of British Navy and Army: 61st at Delhi magazine, 1857
Advertisement

When rebel sepoys from Meerut entered Delhi on May 11, 1857, they did more than seize a major city. They placed the rebellion under the nominal authority of Bahadur Shah II, the aged Mughal emperor. Delhi supplied the revolt with a political language that the sepoy mutiny alone could not provide the restoration of an older sovereign order and resistance to Company rule.

Why Delhi mattered

Advertisement

Bahadur Shah Zafar had little effective power by 1857. The East India Company controlled Delhi and paid the emperor a pension, while the Mughal court retained ceremonial prestige. Yet his name carried legitimacy across north India. Rebel proclamations invoked him, and his court became a meeting point for sepoy leaders, princes and urban groups.

Advertisement

The arrangement was uneasy. Real authority lay largely with rebel military commanders, while the emperor’s court struggled to coordinate supplies, discipline and strategy. Delhi became the political centre of the revolt without becoming a well-organised headquarters.

The Siege and the Fall

Advertisement

British forces held the Ridge north of the city from June. Reinforcements from Punjab, artillery and the so-called movable column gradually strengthened the besieging army.

DateDevelopment
8 JuneBritish victory at the Battle of Badli-ki-Serai; siege positions consolidated
14 SeptemberBritish assault began through breaches near Kashmiri Gate
14–20 SeptemberIntense street fighting inside Delhi
20 SeptemberBahadur Shah was captured at Humayun’s Tomb
21 SeptemberDelhi was declared fully recaptured

The assault was costly. Major-General John Nicholson, one of the British commanders, was mortally wounded during the fighting. On 20 September, Major William Hodson persuaded Zafar to surrender at Humayun’s Tomb. The following day, Hodson killed three Mughal princes - Mirza Mughal, Mirza Khizr Sultan and Mirza Abu Bakr, at Khooni Darwaza, an act that remains associated with the violence of the recapture. Contemporary accounts differ on several details, but the executions and the emperor’s capture were decisive political acts.

What Changed After 1857

The loss of Delhi deprived the revolt of its principal symbol of legitimacy. Rebellion continued at Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Bihar and elsewhere, but the possibility of presenting it as a restoration of Mughal sovereignty weakened sharply.

Zafar was tried by a military commission in 1858 and exiled to Rangoon, where he died in 1862. The Mughal dynasty ended as a political institution. After the rebellion, the Government of India Act, 1858 transferred authority from the East India Company to the British Crown. The colonial state also reorganised the army, cultivated loyal princely states and adopted a more cautious policy toward landed and religious elites.

The fall of Delhi was therefore both a military defeat and the collapse of the last usable centre of Mughal political authority.

UPSC Relevance

  • Revolt of 1857: leadership, centres and competing interpretations.
  • Mughal decline and the transition from Company rule to Crown rule.
  • Military organisation, British consolidation and princely-state policy.
  • Historiography: “mutiny”, “rebellion” and “First War of Independence” reflect different interpretations.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Consider the following statements about Delhi in 1857:

  1. Bahadur Shah Zafar exercised effective military command over all rebel forces.
  2. The British held the Ridge during the siege.
  3. The recapture of Delhi preceded the transfer of power to the British Crown.

    Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

    a) 1 only

    b) 2 and 3 only

    c) 1 and 2 only

    d) none

Mains: “The fall of Delhi in 1857 had consequences that extended beyond the military defeat of the rebels.” Discuss.

Keywords: Bahadur Shah Zafar; Delhi Ridge; Meerut; Siege of Delhi; William Hodson; Mughal legitimacy; Government of India Act, 1858; Revolt of 1857.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts