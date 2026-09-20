The Fall of Delhi

When rebel sepoys from Meerut entered Delhi on May 11, 1857, they did more than seize a major city. They placed the rebellion under the nominal authority of Bahadur Shah II, the aged Mughal emperor. Delhi supplied the revolt with a political language that the sepoy mutiny alone could not provide the restoration of an older sovereign order and resistance to Company rule.

Why Delhi mattered

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Bahadur Shah Zafar had little effective power by 1857. The East India Company controlled Delhi and paid the emperor a pension, while the Mughal court retained ceremonial prestige. Yet his name carried legitimacy across north India. Rebel proclamations invoked him, and his court became a meeting point for sepoy leaders, princes and urban groups.

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The arrangement was uneasy. Real authority lay largely with rebel military commanders, while the emperor’s court struggled to coordinate supplies, discipline and strategy. Delhi became the political centre of the revolt without becoming a well-organised headquarters.

The Siege and the Fall

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British forces held the Ridge north of the city from June. Reinforcements from Punjab, artillery and the so-called movable column gradually strengthened the besieging army.

Date Development 8 June British victory at the Battle of Badli-ki-Serai; siege positions consolidated 14 September British assault began through breaches near Kashmiri Gate 14–20 September Intense street fighting inside Delhi 20 September Bahadur Shah was captured at Humayun’s Tomb 21 September Delhi was declared fully recaptured

The assault was costly. Major-General John Nicholson, one of the British commanders, was mortally wounded during the fighting. On 20 September, Major William Hodson persuaded Zafar to surrender at Humayun’s Tomb. The following day, Hodson killed three Mughal princes - Mirza Mughal, Mirza Khizr Sultan and Mirza Abu Bakr, at Khooni Darwaza, an act that remains associated with the violence of the recapture. Contemporary accounts differ on several details, but the executions and the emperor’s capture were decisive political acts.

What Changed After 1857

The loss of Delhi deprived the revolt of its principal symbol of legitimacy. Rebellion continued at Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Bihar and elsewhere, but the possibility of presenting it as a restoration of Mughal sovereignty weakened sharply.

Zafar was tried by a military commission in 1858 and exiled to Rangoon, where he died in 1862. The Mughal dynasty ended as a political institution. After the rebellion, the Government of India Act, 1858 transferred authority from the East India Company to the British Crown. The colonial state also reorganised the army, cultivated loyal princely states and adopted a more cautious policy toward landed and religious elites.

The fall of Delhi was therefore both a military defeat and the collapse of the last usable centre of Mughal political authority.

UPSC Relevance

Revolt of 1857: leadership, centres and competing interpretations.

Mughal decline and the transition from Company rule to Crown rule.

Military organisation, British consolidation and princely-state policy.

Historiography: “mutiny”, “rebellion” and “First War of Independence” reflect different interpretations.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Consider the following statements about Delhi in 1857:

Bahadur Shah Zafar exercised effective military command over all rebel forces. The British held the Ridge during the siege. The recapture of Delhi preceded the transfer of power to the British Crown. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? a) 1 only b) 2 and 3 only c) 1 and 2 only d) none

Mains: “The fall of Delhi in 1857 had consequences that extended beyond the military defeat of the rebels.” Discuss.

Keywords: Bahadur Shah Zafar; Delhi Ridge; Meerut; Siege of Delhi; William Hodson; Mughal legitimacy; Government of India Act, 1858; Revolt of 1857.