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Home / Exam Mentor / The First Round Table Conference: Who would shape India’s constitutional future?

The First Round Table Conference: Who would shape India’s constitutional future?

This Day in History (November 12)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:03 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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History

On November  12,.1930, the First Round Table Conference opened in London, marking the first time British and Indian representatives met as nominal equals to discuss constitutional reform.

 What it is

The conference convened amidst profound political upheaval in India, marked by the recommendations of the Simon Commission, the declaration of Purna Swaraj, and the launch of the Civil Disobedience Movement. Crucially, the Indian National Congress—the premier nationalist organisation—boycotted the meeting, leaving its leaders imprisoned or absent. However, delegates representing princely states, Muslim interests, depressed classes, and liberal politicians attended. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar made a decisive intervention, pressing for distinct political safeguards and representation for the Depressed Classes.

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Significance

The conference highlighted deep fractures over minority representation and federal structures, proving that constitutional progress was impossible without the Congress. It paved the way for the Gandhi–Irwin Pact and the subsequent Second Round Table Conference, eventually feeding into the framework of the Government of India Act, 1935.

UPSC relevance

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Essential for the constitutional history of British India, the Round Table Conferences, civil disobedience, federalism, and the evolution of minority representation.

What questions can be expected?

  • Prelims Question: Regarding the First Round Table Conference of 1930, consider the following statements:
    1. It was convened following the publication of the Simon Commission report.
    2. The Indian National Congress participated in the deliberations through its authorised delegates.
    3. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar participated and advocated for separate political representation for the Depressed Classes. Which of the statements given above are correct?
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      (a) 1 and 3 only

      (b) 2 and 3 only

      (c) 1 and 2 only

      (d) 1, 2, and 3

  • Mains Question: Examine how the First Round Table Conference exposed competing political visions for India's constitutional future and shaped the trajectory of subsequent negotiations.

    Key Words

Round Table Conference, Simon Commission, Civil Disobedience, federalism, constitutional reform, minority representation, Ambedkar.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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