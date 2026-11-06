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Home / Exam Mentor / The Great March of 1913: When Indian mineworkers challenged racial laws in South Africa

The Great March of 1913: When Indian mineworkers challenged racial laws in South Africa

This Day in History (November 6)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:08 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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History

Indian workers in South Africa faced a racial order that restricted residence, trade, marriage and mobility. Former indentured labourers in Natal were particularly affected by a £3 annual tax, imposed on those who remained after completing indenture. Indian marriages performed under Hindu and Muslim rites also lacked full legal recognition.

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What it is

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By 1913, M.K. Gandhi had developed Satyagraha—collective, non-violent resistance to unjust laws—through earlier campaigns in South Africa. The movement that began in November was not only a labour strike. It combined miners’ opposition to the £3 tax with wider demands for marriage rights, mobility and political dignity.

On November 6, 1913, the Great March began from Newcastle towards the Transvaal border. It involved thousands of Indian mineworkers and their families; women participated visibly, challenging the assumption that political resistance belonged only to men. The marchers crossed into the Transvaal, where authorities arrested participants and transported many back by train.

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Significance

The campaign widened Satyagraha from a protest by educated elites into a mass movement of workers, women and families. Its pressure contributed to negotiations and, in 1914, to measures that repealed the £3 tax, recognised Indian marriages and eased some discriminatory restrictions.

The episode also refined Gandhi’s political method: voluntary suffering, discipline, collective action and the mobilisation of ordinary people. These experiences informed, though did not mechanically determine, his later campaigns in India.

UPSC relevance

The topic connects Gandhi’s South African years, Satyagraha, indentured labour, racial discrimination, labour movements and the Indian diaspora. It shows how civil resistance can turn a narrow legal grievance into a broader demand for equality.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: With reference to Gandhi’s 1913 campaign in South Africa, consider the following statements:

  1. The £3 tax affected former Indian indentured labourers in Natal.
  2. The Great March began in November 1913.
  3. The campaign concerned only the wages of Indian mineworkers.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Examine how Gandhi’s South African campaigns contributed to the development of Satyagraha as a method of collective resistance.

Key Words: Satyagraha, Great March, £3 tax, indentured labour, Natal, Transvaal, racial discrimination, Indian diaspora.

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