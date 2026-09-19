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Home / Exam Mentor / The Indus Waters Treaty: Cooperation Across Conflict

The Indus Waters Treaty: Cooperation Across Conflict

This Day in History (September 19)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:39 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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On September 19, 1960, India and Pakistan signed the Indus Waters Treaty in Karachi. Brokered by the World Bank, it allocated the Indus river system between two countries born from Partition just thirteen years earlier.

History

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The Indus river system comprises six rivers: Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. Before Partition, irrigation canals crossed the new border. In 1948, India stopped water flow to Pakistan through the Upper Bari Doab Canal, highlighting the dispute.

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Partition had divided the Indus Basin: India controlled headworks; Pakistan depended on downstream flows. Both countries needed water for agriculture and development.

Negotiations began in 1952 under World Bank mediation. After eight years of talks, the treaty was signed by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan.

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What the Treaty allocated

Eastern RiversWestern Rivers
RaviIndus
BeasJhelum
SutlejChenab

Eastern rivers: Allocated to India for unrestricted use.

Western rivers: Allocated to Pakistan, but India can use them for specified purposes — domestic use, non-consumptive use, and limited irrigation. India can also build run-of-the-river hydropower projects without storing water.

The treaty created the Permanent Indus Commission, with commissioners from both countries, to implement and monitor the agreement. They meet at least annually, alternating locations.

Significance

The Indus Waters Treaty survived three wars (1965, 1971, 1999), multiple crises, and continuous diplomatic tension. It remains one of the world's most successful transboundary water agreements.

The treaty demonstrated that technical cooperation could persist even when broader relations deteriorated. It became a model for water diplomacy globally.

Disputes have arisen — over dam projects like Baglihar, Kishenganga, and Ratle — but the treaty's mechanisms have managed them through neutral experts and arbitration.

UPSC Relevance

  • Indus river system: Six rivers and their geography
  • Transboundary rivers: Water sharing between countries
  • Water diplomacy: Treaty as conflict management mechanism
  • India-Pakistan relations: Cooperation despite adversarial relations
  • World Bank: Mediation role in treaty negotiations
  • Permanent Indus Commission: Institutional mechanism for implementation
  • Hydropolitics: Water security and strategic considerations

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements about the Indus Waters Treaty:

  1. The treaty was signed in 1960 with World Bank mediation.
  2. The eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) were allocated to India.
  3. India has no rights whatsoever over the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab).

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The Indus Waters Treaty is an example of how institutionalised cooperation can survive even when broader bilateral relations remain deeply adversarial." Discuss.

Key Words

Indus Waters Treaty | 1960 | World Bank | Permanent Indus Commission | Eastern Rivers | Western Rivers | Transboundary Water | India-Pakistan Relations | Water Diplomacy | Indus River System

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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