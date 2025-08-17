Domain Name System (DNS) is like the internet’s phonebook. It translates human-friendly domain names (e.g., www.upsc.gov.in) into IP addresses (e.g., 164.100.94.59) that computers use to identify each other on a network.
Without DNS, we would have to memorise long numeric IPs for every website.
How DNS works
- User enters URL in browser
- DNS Resolver checks if IP is cached locally; if not, queries start
- Root DNS Server directs to Top-Level Domain (TLD) Server (e.g., .in, .com)
- TLD Server points to Authoritative Name Server for that domain
- Authoritative Server returns IP address
- Browser connects to that IP → loads the website
Think of it as a hierarchical, distributed database maintained globally
Types of DNS records (important for tech + security questions)
- A record → IPv4 address mapping
- AAAA record → IPv6 address mapping
- CNAME → Alias mapping
- MX → Mail server address
- TXT → Verification & security info (SPF, DKIM)
Analytical importance (Civil Services perspective)
|Aspect
|Analytical significance
|Governance & policy
|Managed globally by ICANN; critical for internet governance debates.
|Digital infrastructure
|Backbone of online services; impacts e-governance, digital economy.
|Cybersecurity
|Target for attacks like DNS spoofing, cache poisoning, pharming.
|Data sovereignty
|Countries demand local DNS root servers to avoid foreign control.
|Service continuity
|DNS failures can paralyse entire sections of the internet.
Critical viewpoint
- Centralisation risk – Although distributed, DNS root servers are few (Rs 13 logical root server clusters); potential geopolitical chokepoints.
- Vulnerability to attacks – DNS spoofing can redirect traffic to malicious sites, threatening cybersecurity & citizen trust.
- Dependency on US-based ICANN – Raises data sovereignty concerns for countries like India.
- Censorship potential – Governments can block sites at DNS level, which may conflict with freedom of expression.
- Lack of encryption – Traditional DNS queries are unencrypted; newer standards like DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) aim to fix this.
Relevance in India
- Digital India & BharatNet expansion → needs robust DNS infrastructure
- National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) → manages .in domain
- CERT-In & MeitY initiatives → secure DNS practices for government websites
- Push for local DNS root servers to improve speed, security & sovereignty
