Domain Name System (DNS) is like the internet’s phonebook. It translates human-friendly domain names (e.g., www.upsc.gov.in) into IP addresses (e.g., 164.100.94.59) that computers use to identify each other on a network.

Without DNS, we would have to memorise long numeric IPs for every website.

How DNS works

User enters URL in browser

DNS Resolver checks if IP is cached locally; if not, queries start

Root DNS Server directs to Top-Level Domain (TLD) Server (e.g., .in, .com)

TLD Server points to Authoritative Name Server for that domain

Authoritative Server returns IP address

Browser connects to that IP → loads the website

Think of it as a hierarchical, distributed database maintained globally

Types of DNS records (important for tech + security questions)

A record → IPv4 address mapping

AAAA record → IPv6 address mapping

CNAME → Alias mapping

MX → Mail server address

TXT → Verification & security info (SPF, DKIM)

Analytical importance (Civil Services perspective)

Aspect Analytical significance Governance & policy Managed globally by ICANN; critical for internet governance debates. Digital infrastructure Backbone of online services; impacts e-governance, digital economy. Cybersecurity Target for attacks like DNS spoofing, cache poisoning, pharming. Data sovereignty Countries demand local DNS root servers to avoid foreign control. Service continuity DNS failures can paralyse entire sections of the internet.

Critical viewpoint

Centralisation risk – Although distributed, DNS root servers are few (Rs 13 logical root server clusters); potential geopolitical chokepoints. Vulnerability to attacks – DNS spoofing can redirect traffic to malicious sites, threatening cybersecurity & citizen trust. Dependency on US-based ICANN – Raises data sovereignty concerns for countries like India. Censorship potential – Governments can block sites at DNS level, which may conflict with freedom of expression. Lack of encryption – Traditional DNS queries are unencrypted; newer standards like DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) aim to fix this.

Relevance in India