The internet's hidden directory: How DNS keeps the digital world connected

The internet's hidden directory: How DNS keeps the digital world connected

Ivninder Pal Singh
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Domain Name System (DNS) is like the internet’s phonebook. It translates human-friendly domain names (e.g., www.upsc.gov.in) into IP addresses (e.g., 164.100.94.59) that computers use to identify each other on a network.

Without DNS, we would have to memorise long numeric IPs for every website.

How DNS works

  • User enters URL in browser
  • DNS Resolver checks if IP is cached locally; if not, queries start
  • Root DNS Server directs to Top-Level Domain (TLD) Server (e.g., .in, .com)
  • TLD Server points to Authoritative Name Server for that domain
  • Authoritative Server returns IP address
  • Browser connects to that IP → loads the website

Think of it as a hierarchical, distributed database maintained globally

Types of DNS records (important for tech + security questions)

  • A record → IPv4 address mapping
  • AAAA record → IPv6 address mapping
  • CNAME → Alias mapping
  • MX → Mail server address
  • TXT → Verification & security info (SPF, DKIM)

Analytical importance (Civil Services perspective)

AspectAnalytical significance
Governance & policyManaged globally by ICANN; critical for internet governance debates.
Digital infrastructureBackbone of online services; impacts e-governance, digital economy.
CybersecurityTarget for attacks like DNS spoofing, cache poisoning, pharming.
Data sovereigntyCountries demand local DNS root servers to avoid foreign control.
Service continuityDNS failures can paralyse entire sections of the internet.

Critical viewpoint

  1. Centralisation risk – Although distributed, DNS root servers are few (Rs 13 logical root server clusters); potential geopolitical chokepoints.
  2. Vulnerability to attacks – DNS spoofing can redirect traffic to malicious sites, threatening cybersecurity & citizen trust.
  3. Dependency on US-based ICANN – Raises data sovereignty concerns for countries like India.
  4. Censorship potential – Governments can block sites at DNS level, which may conflict with freedom of expression.
  5. Lack of encryption – Traditional DNS queries are unencrypted; newer standards like DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) aim to fix this.

Relevance in India

  • Digital India & BharatNet expansion → needs robust DNS infrastructure
  • National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) → manages .in domain
  • CERT-In & MeitY initiatives → secure DNS practices for government websites
  • Push for local DNS root servers to improve speed, security & sovereignty
