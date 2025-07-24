DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Exam Mentor / The Labubu phenomenon: How a toy became a symbol of late-stage capitalism

The Labubu phenomenon: How a toy became a symbol of late-stage capitalism

A Civil Services perspective with reference to Marxist Socialism
article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:29 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

What is a Labubu doll?

Labubu is a fictional character designed by Kasing Lung and produced by the collectible toy brand POP MART (a Chinese company known for selling ‘blind box’ art toys). Labubu dolls are small, grotesquely cute figurines, often limited in number and sold in sealed packaging so the buyer doesn’t know which specific figure they’ll get.

Advertisement

Despite being simple plastic toys, Labubu dolls are often resold at exorbitant prices in secondary markets, sometimes hundreds or thousands of dollars more than the retail price—driven purely by collector demand, artificial scarcity and speculative trading.

Why is Labubu doll a symbol of capitalism?

From a civil services and socio-economic perspective, the Labubu doll exemplifies key features of late-stage capitalism, which Marxist socialism deeply critiques:

Advertisement

  1. Commodification of emotion and art
  • Capitalism turns even emotion, childhood nostalgia, and art into commodities
  • What was once a symbol of creativity or sentiment (toys) becomes a profit-generating product
  • Labubu isn’t valued for utility, but for exchange value, exactly as Marx warned in Das Kapital
  1. Artificial scarcity & consumer manipulation
  • POP MART uses the “blind box” marketing strategy to create suspense, which fuels compulsive buying
  • Like casino machines, buyers are lured into repetitive purchases just to get one rare figure
  • This is planned obsolescence and scarcity, used to maximise profit, not social welfare
  1. Inequality in access
  • The dolls are mass-produced at low cost but sold at luxury-like prices in resale market
  • This reflects how capitalism prioritizes the ability to pay over need or equity, deepening social inequality
  1. Speculative economy over real value
  • Labubu dolls are often bought not for use, but for speculative resale—a metaphor for capitalism’s detachment from real production.
  • Like shares or NFTs, their value depends on market hype, not intrinsic quality.

Marxist critique: How Labubu contradicts socialism

Karl Marx, in his vision of socialism and communism, emphasised:

Advertisement

  • Abolition of class-based ownership of production
  • End to alienation of labour and commodification of human creativity
  • Fair and equal distribution of resources

Now contrast that with the Labubu phenomenon:

Marxist principleCapitalist reality (Labubu Doll Case)
Collective ownershipControlled by private brand (POP MART)
Production for needProduced purely for profit and speculation
Classless societyToys accessible only to elite consumers
De-commodificationEmotion and nostalgia turned into high-priced commodities
Worker dignityFactory workers in low-cost countries make toys they’ll never afford

Civil Services implication: Why should an administrator care?

As a civil servant in a democratic socialist state like India (Directive Principles in Constitution), understanding such cultural-economic trends helps in:

  • Consumer protection policies against manipulative marketing
  • Awareness of global capitalism’s social impacts, especially on youth
  • Designing regulations for digital marketplaces and speculative pricing
  • Promoting indigenous, sustainable and ethical alternatives in markets flooded with exploitative foreign models
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts