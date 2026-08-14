The Law that freed India: The Indian Independence Act and the birth of two nations

History

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By early 1947, Britain had run out of road. Clement Attlee announced in February that power would transfer by June 1948; Viceroy Lord Mountbatten judged even that too slow. On June 3, 1947 he unveiled the Mountbatten Plan, accepted by Congress and the Muslim League. Parliament converted it into law as the Indian Independence Act, receiving royal assent on July 18, 1947.

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From plan to partition:

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Attlee's February 1947 deadline

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Mountbatten Plan, June 3, 1947

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Indian Independence Act, July 18, 1947

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Two Dominions born, August 15, 1947

What it is

Provision Detail Two dominions India and Pakistan, effective 15 August 1947 Governor-General Mountbatten (India), Jinnah (Pakistan) — acts on ministerial advice, not London Constituent Assemblies Full power to frame own constitutions; interim law under adapted GoI Act, 1935 Boundary demarcation Radcliffe Commission draws the line through Punjab and Bengal Paramountcy Lapses over 500+ princely states, free to accede or stay independent

Significance

Constitutional: Stripped the monarch's veto over dominion laws, yet India remained formally a dominion until the Constitution's commencement in 1950

Stripped the monarch's veto over dominion laws, yet India remained formally a dominion until the Constitution's commencement in 1950 Legal: Lapse of paramountcy set up the later integration battles over Junagadh, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir

Lapse of paramountcy set up the later integration battles over Administrative: Discontinued Secretary of State appointments to the civil services, an early marker of Indianisation

Discontinued Secretary of State appointments to the civil services, an early marker of Indianisation Political: Partition followed directly from this legal transfer, which is why historians read 1947 as a negotiated legal rupture, not a revolutionary break

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, observed on 14 August since 2021 after an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is this law's human counterpart. The Radcliffe Line split Punjab and Bengal almost overnight, uprooting an estimated fourteen million people. The day holds that memory alongside the constitutional narrative, without letting either eclipse the other.

UPSC Relevance

Prelims: Indian Independence Act, 1947 · Mountbatten Plan (3 June Plan) · Radcliffe Boundary Commission · lapse of paramountcy · Government of India Act, 1935 · Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (2021)

Mains: GS I (freedom struggle, Partition) · GS II (constitutional evolution, transfer of power) · Essay: legal transitions and nation-building

Expected Questions

Prelims MCQ: With reference to the Indian Independence Act, 1947, which one of the following statements is incorrect?

(a) It ended British paramountcy over the princely states

(b) It created the post of Governor-General for both dominions

(c) It came into force on 26 January 1950

(d) It was based substantially on the Mountbatten Plan

Mains (15 marks): Discuss the key provisions of the Indian Independence Act, 1947, and explain how the lapse of paramountcy shaped the process of integration of princely states into the Indian Union.

Key Words: Indian Independence Act 1947, Mountbatten Plan, Radcliffe Line, lapse of paramountcy, Governor-General, dominion status, Constituent Assembly, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day