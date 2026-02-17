For India to leap from 'developing' to 'developed,' it must transition from a labour-intensive economy to an innovation-led powerhouse
The concept
The middle-income trap is an economic development situation where a country that attains a certain level of income (due to given advantages) gets stuck at that level. According to the World Bank, many countries successfully transition from low-income to middle-income but fail to reach the high-income bracket because they lose their competitive edge in labour costs but cannot yet compete with advanced economies in high-value innovation.
Why it matters
1. Stagnating productivity: As wages rise, low-end manufacturing shifts to cheaper neighbours (like Vietnam or Bangladesh). Without a shift to high-tech manufacturing, growth stalls.
2. R&D deficit: India’s R&D expenditure remains below 0.7% of GDP. To break the trap, a nation must transition from "assembling for the world" to "designing for the world."
3. Human capital: A "demographic dividend" can quickly become a "demographic disaster" if the workforce lacks the sophisticated skills required for the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Key solutions
1. Institutional reforms: Improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' by reducing the compliance burden and judicial delays.
2. Export diversification: Moving beyond services (IT/BPO) into high-value manufacturing like semiconductors, green hydrogen and aerospace.
Way forward
India must focus on the "3i Strategy"—investment, information and innovation. Strengthening the link between academia and industry through the National Research Foundation (NRF) will be pivotal in creating a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem.
Final outlook
Escaping the middle-income trap requires more than just incremental growth. It demands a structural metamorphosis. By fostering a culture of risk-taking and deep-tech entrepreneurship, India can ensure its journey toward a $30 trillion economy by 2047 remains on track.
