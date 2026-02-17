DT
The middle-income trap

Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:36 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
 For India to leap from 'developing' to 'developed,' it must transition from a labour-intensive economy to an innovation-led powerhouse

The concept
​The middle-income trap is an economic development situation where a country that attains a certain level of income (due to given advantages) gets stuck at that level. According to the World Bank, many countries successfully transition from low-income to middle-income but fail to reach the high-income bracket because they lose their competitive edge in labour costs but cannot yet compete with advanced economies in high-value innovation.
​Why it matters
​1. Stagnating productivity: As wages rise, low-end manufacturing shifts to cheaper neighbours (like Vietnam or Bangladesh). Without a shift to high-tech manufacturing, growth stalls.
​2. R&D deficit: India’s R&D expenditure remains below 0.7% of GDP. To break the trap, a nation must transition from "assembling for the world" to "designing for the world."
​3. Human capital: A "demographic dividend" can quickly become a "demographic disaster" if the workforce lacks the sophisticated skills required for the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Key solutions
​1. Institutional reforms: Improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' by reducing the compliance burden and judicial delays.
​2. Export diversification: Moving beyond services (IT/BPO) into high-value manufacturing like semiconductors, green hydrogen and aerospace.
​Way forward
​India must focus on the "3i Strategy"—investment, information and innovation. Strengthening the link between academia and industry through the National Research Foundation (NRF) will be pivotal in creating a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem.
​Final outlook
​Escaping the middle-income trap requires more than just incremental growth. It demands a structural metamorphosis. By fostering a culture of risk-taking and deep-tech entrepreneurship, India can ensure its journey toward a $30 trillion economy by 2047 remains on track.
