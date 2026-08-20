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Home / Exam Mentor / The Montagu Declaration: India's first official promise of Swaraj

The Montagu Declaration: India's first official promise of Swaraj

This Day in History (August 20)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:59 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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 History

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Indians had demanded self-government well before London offered it. Dadabhai Naoroji, presiding over the Congress's Calcutta session in 1906, had already declared "self-government or Swaraj" the goal of the Indian National Congress, a demand later carried forward by the Home Rule agitation of Tilak and Besant during the First World War. The 1909 Minto-Morley Reforms had left even moderate opinion unsatisfied, and wartime pressure eventually forced London to respond. Edwin Montagu, appointed Secretary of State for India in July 1917, drafted a policy statement that went through Cabinet revision, notably at the hands of former Viceroy Lord Curzon, before it was read out.

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What it is

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On August 20, 1917, Montagu told the House of Commons that British policy was one of "increasing association of Indians in every branch of the administration and the gradual development of self-governing institutions, with a view to the progressive realisation of responsible government in India as an integral part of the British Empire." It was the first time London had officially named responsible self-government, however distant, as the goal of its India policy, rather than mere administrative reform.

Significance

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Before: British policy statements spoke only of efficient administration, never a transfer of political responsibility.

After the Declaration:

YearConsequence
1919Government of India Act introduces diarchy in the provinces
1917-18Nationalist opinion splits: moderates under Surendranath Banerjee welcome it; Tilak calls it "unworthy and disappointing, a sunless dawn"
1919Split feeds the formation of the All India Liberal Federation, separate from Congress
1935Debates on "responsible government" recur in the Government of India Act, 1935
1947The vocabulary of gradual self-rule set in 1917 is finally overtaken by full transfer of power

Key Points — UPSC Angle

Prelims: Dadabhai Naoroji and the 1906 Calcutta session, Montagu Declaration date and exact phrase, Government of India Act 1919, diarchy, reactions of Tilak and Besant.

Mains: Constitutional gradualism as a colonial strategy; continuity from 1917 through 1919, 1935 to 1947; the vocabulary of "responsible government" in India's constitutional development.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims MCQ: The Montagu Declaration of 20 August 1917 directly led to which subsequent legislative measure?

(a) Government of India Act, 1919

(b) Indian Councils Act, 1909

(c) Rowlatt Act, 1919

(d) Government of India Act, 1935

Mains: Evaluate the Montagu Declaration of 1917 as a turning point in India's constitutional evolution.

Key Words

Dadabhai Naoroji · Swaraj, 1906 · Montagu Declaration · responsible government · diarchy · Government of India Act 1919 · constitutional gradualism

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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