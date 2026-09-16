The Montreal Protocol: Science, diplomacy, and the ozone layer

On September 16, 1987, nations signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. It became the most successful international environmental agreement ever implemented.

History

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In 1974, scientists Mario Molina and F. Sherwood Rowland published research showing that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) — used in refrigeration, air conditioning, and aerosols — destroyed stratospheric ozone. The ozone layer absorbs harmful ultraviolet radiation.

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In 1985, British scientists discovered an "ozone hole" over Antarctica. Evidence mounted that CFCs were responsible. The Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer (1985) established a framework for action but lacked binding targets.

Negotiations intensified. The Montreal Protocol mandated phased reduction of ozone-depleting substances.

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Why it worked

Several factors enabled success:

Scientific consensus: Clear evidence linked CFCs to ozone depletion.

Technological alternatives: Chemical companies like DuPont developed substitutes, reducing industry opposition.

Differentiated responsibilities: The protocol recognised different capacities. Developed countries committed to faster phase-out. Developing countries received time and financial support.

Multilateral Fund: Established in 1991, it helped developing countries transition to alternatives.

Amendments: The protocol was strengthened through London (1990), Copenhagen (1992), Montreal (1997), and Kigali (2016) amendments, adding more substances and accelerating timelines.

Significance

Ozone-depleting substance production declined by over 98% since 1987. The ozone layer is recovering. The UN Environment Programme estimates the protocol will prevent millions of skin cancer cases this century.

The Montreal Protocol demonstrated that international environmental cooperation could work when science, technology, and politics aligned. It became a model for subsequent agreements, including climate change negotiations.

UPSC Relevance

Ozone layer : Stratospheric layer absorbing UV radiation

: Stratospheric layer absorbing UV radiation CFCs : Primary ozone-depleting substances

: Primary ozone-depleting substances Vienna Convention 1985 : Framework convention

: Framework convention Montreal Protocol 1987 : Binding reduction commitments

: Binding reduction commitments Common but differentiated responsibilities : Developed vs developing country obligations

: Developed vs developing country obligations Multilateral Fund : Financial mechanism for developing countries

: Financial mechanism for developing countries Kigali Amendment 2016: Added HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons)

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements:

The Montreal Protocol mandates reduction of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The Multilateral Fund assists developing countries in phasing out ozone-depleting substances. The Kigali Amendment addresses hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The success of the Montreal Protocol demonstrates that international environmental agreements can work when scientific evidence, technological alternatives and political cooperation converge." Examine.

Keywords

Montreal Protocol | Ozone Layer | CFCs | Vienna Convention | Ozone Hole | Multilateral Fund | Kigali Amendment | Stratosphere | Environmental Governance | 1987

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi