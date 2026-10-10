DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / The Outer Space Treaty: Can space remain a global common?

The Outer Space Treaty: Can space remain a global common?

This Day in History (October 10)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On October 10, 1967, the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies commonly called the Outer Space Treaty entered into force. Drafted at the height of the Space Race, it sought to prevent outer space from becoming another arena of great-power conflict.

Core principles

Advertisement

The treaty established several foundational rules:

Advertisement

  • No national appropriation: Outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, cannot be claimed by any state through sovereignty, use or occupation.
  • Peaceful purposes: The Moon and other celestial bodies are to be used exclusively for peaceful purposes.
  • No WMD in orbit: States must not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies.
  • State responsibility: Countries are responsible for national space activities, whether carried out by government or non-governmental entities, and must authorise and supervise them.
  • International cooperation: Exploration and use of outer space should be carried out for the benefit of all countries.

Importantly, the treaty did not demilitarize space completely; it restricted certain weapons but allowed many military-support activities (reconnaissance, communications, navigation satellites).

Contemporary challenges

Advertisement

Today’s space environment is far more crowded and contested:

  • Commercial space activity and private companies operating large satellite constellations.
  • Growing concerns over space debris, collision risks and sustainability of orbits.
  • Development of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons and dual-use technologies that blur the line between civilian and military systems.
  • Heavy military dependence on satellites for communication, navigation, targeting and intelligence.

A key conceptual distinction:

  • Militarization: Use of space for military support (e.g., surveillance satellites).
  • Weaponisation: Placement or use of weapons in or from space.

UPSC relevance

  • GS III: Science & technology, space technology, internal security
  • GS II: International relations, global governance, treaties.
  • GS III: Defense, strategic affairs, emerging technologies.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

With reference to the Outer Space Treaty (1967), consider the following statements:

  1. The treaty prohibits any claim of national sovereignty over outer space, the Moon or other celestial bodies.
  2. It completely demilitarizes outer space by banning all military activities and satellites with defense applications.
  3. States are responsible and liable for national space activities conducted by both governmental and non-governmental entities.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“The Outer Space Treaty established important norms for the peaceful use of outer space, but its adequacy for today’s commercialized and militarized space environment is increasingly questioned.” Critically examine this statement.

Key words

Outer Space Treaty; global commons; non-appropriation; peaceful uses; weapons of mass destruction; state responsibility; space debris; anti-satellite weapons; militarisation vs weaponisation; space governance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts