The Outer Space Treaty: Can space remain a global common?

On October 10, 1967, the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies commonly called the Outer Space Treaty entered into force. Drafted at the height of the Space Race, it sought to prevent outer space from becoming another arena of great-power conflict.

Core principles

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The treaty established several foundational rules:

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No national appropriation : Outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, cannot be claimed by any state through sovereignty, use or occupation.

: Outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, cannot be claimed by any state through sovereignty, use or occupation. Peaceful purposes : The Moon and other celestial bodies are to be used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

: The Moon and other celestial bodies are to be used exclusively for peaceful purposes. No WMD in orbit : States must not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies.

: States must not place in orbit or on celestial bodies. State responsibility : Countries are responsible for national space activities, whether carried out by government or non-governmental entities, and must authorise and supervise them.

: Countries are responsible for national space activities, whether carried out by government or non-governmental entities, and must authorise and supervise them. International cooperation: Exploration and use of outer space should be carried out for the benefit of all countries.

Importantly, the treaty did not demilitarize space completely; it restricted certain weapons but allowed many military-support activities (reconnaissance, communications, navigation satellites).

Contemporary challenges

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Today’s space environment is far more crowded and contested:

Commercial space activity and private companies operating large satellite constellations .

and private companies operating large . Growing concerns over space debris , collision risks and sustainability of orbits.

, collision risks and sustainability of orbits. Development of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons and dual-use technologies that blur the line between civilian and military systems.

and dual-use technologies that blur the line between civilian and military systems. Heavy military dependence on satellites for communication, navigation, targeting and intelligence.

A key conceptual distinction:

Militarization : Use of space for military support (e.g., surveillance satellites).

: Use of space for military support (e.g., surveillance satellites). Weaponisation: Placement or use of weapons in or from space.

UPSC relevance

GS III: Science & technology, space technology, internal security

GS II: International relations, global governance, treaties.

GS III: Defense, strategic affairs, emerging technologies.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

With reference to the Outer Space Treaty (1967), consider the following statements:

The treaty prohibits any claim of national sovereignty over outer space, the Moon or other celestial bodies. It completely demilitarizes outer space by banning all military activities and satellites with defense applications. States are responsible and liable for national space activities conducted by both governmental and non-governmental entities.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“The Outer Space Treaty established important norms for the peaceful use of outer space, but its adequacy for today’s commercialized and militarized space environment is increasingly questioned.” Critically examine this statement.

Key words

Outer Space Treaty; global commons; non-appropriation; peaceful uses; weapons of mass destruction; state responsibility; space debris; anti-satellite weapons; militarisation vs weaponisation; space governance.