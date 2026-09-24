24 September 1932:

The Poona Pact emerged from a sharp disagreement over how the Depressed Classes should secure political representation. The dispute was not a personal quarrel between Gandhi and Ambedkar; it concerned the design of electoral power in a society structured by caste.

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The Communal Award

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On 16 August 1932, British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald announced the Communal Award after the Round Table Conferences failed to settle representation. It extended separate electorates to the Depressed Classes, allowing voters from those communities to elect their own representatives. The Award provided 71 special seats in provincial legislatures.

B.R. Ambedkar supported separate electorates because he feared that joint electorates would leave candidates dependent on caste-Hindu majorities. Gandhi, imprisoned in Yerwada, opposed the arrangement for the Depressed Classes. He argued that it would divide Hindu society politically and weaken the struggle against untouchability. On 20 September, he began a fast.

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Award and Pact

Negotiations involving Ambedkar, Madan Mohan Malaviya and other leaders produced the agreement signed at Poona on 24 September.

Issue Communal Award Poona Pact Electorate Separate electorate for Depressed Classes Joint electorate Provincial seats 71 148 Selection process Depressed-Class voters elected representatives separately Primary election by Depressed-Class voters, followed by joint electorate Central representation Limited provision Seats reserved in the central legislature

The Pact therefore abandoned separate electorates but increased reserved representation. It also included commitments relating to fair representation in public services and educational grants. The constitutional question was inseparable from social power i.e. a reserved seat could provide access to legislatures, but a joint electorate could still shape which candidates became electorally viable.

Representation and Its Limits

Gandhi’s position drew on the idea of Hindu social unity and reform from within. Ambedkar’s position arose from the experience of exclusion and the need for independent political voice. Reducing the agreement to a moral victory for either side obscures the unequal bargaining conditions under which it was reached.

The Pact became an important precursor to the later constitutional principle of reserved seats for Scheduled Castes in legislatures, while retaining joint electorates.

UPSC Relevance

Constitutional development before independence.

Communal Award and separate electorates.

Gandhi–Ambedkar debates on representation.

Caste, affirmative action and political institutions.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: The Poona Pact of 1932:

Replaced separate electorates for the Depressed Classes with joint electorates. Increased the number of reserved seats in provincial legislatures. Was signed before the Communal Award. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? a) 1 and 2 only b) 2 and 3 only c) All of the above d) None

Mains: Examine the Poona Pact as a compromise between social autonomy and political integration.

Keywords: Poona Pact; Communal Award; Depressed Classes; B.R. Ambedkar; Gandhi; separate electorate; joint electorate; reserved seats.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi