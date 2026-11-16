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Home / Exam Mentor / The Press Council of India: The institution created to protect a free and responsible Press

The Press Council of India: The institution created to protect a free and responsible Press

This Day in History (November 16)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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History

The idea of a press council arose from the First Press Commission (1956), which recommended an independent body to preserve press freedom while improving journalistic standards. Following this, Parliament enacted the Press Council Act, 1965, and the Press Council of India began functioning on 16 November 1966.

What it is

The Press Council of India (PCI) is a statutory, autonomous and quasi-judicial body, not a constitutional body. Under the Press Council Act, 1978, its twin mandate is to preserve the freedom of the press and to maintain and improve standards of newspapers and news agencies. It can inquire into complaints from the press concerning curtailment of press freedom or attacks on journalists, and it also examines complaints about unethical or unprofessional journalism.

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Significance

The PCI embodies the democratic balance between liberty and responsibility. A free press enables public scrutiny of power, but credibility depends on accuracy, fairness and ethical conduct. The original Council was abolished during the Emergency; the 1978 Act re-established it, and it was reconstituted in 1979. Its authority is mainly advisory and adjudicatory within its statutory remit, rather than a general power of censorship.

UPSC relevance

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The subject relates to Article 19(1)(a), freedom of speech and expression, reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), statutory bodies, media ethics and democratic accountability. It should be distinguished from bodies regulating broadcasting or electronic media.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: With reference to the Press Council of India, consider the following statements:

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  1. It is a constitutional body.
  2. It was first constituted in 1966.
  3. It functions under the Press Council Act, 1978.

Which are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “Press freedom without accountability can weaken democracy, while accountability without independence can weaken the press.” Examine the role of the Press Council of India in maintaining this balance.

Key Words

Press Council of India, First Press Commission, Press Council Act 1965, Press Council Act 1978, National Press Day, Article 19(1)(a), press freedom, media ethics.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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