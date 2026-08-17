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Home / Exam Mentor / The Radcliffe line: A border blunder

The Radcliffe line: A border blunder

This Day in History (August 17)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:25 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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History

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The Indian Independence Act, 1947, fixed  August 15 as the date of transfer of power but left the actual India-Pakistan boundary undrawn. In June 1947, Sir Cyril Radcliffe, a British lawyer who had never set foot in India, was appointed chairman of two Boundary Commissions, one for Punjab and one for Bengal, each with two Congress and two League nominees. He landed in India in July with five weeks to divide 450,000 square kms and 88 million people.

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Key points

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The commissions were to draw contiguous Muslim-majority and non-Muslim-majority zones, weighing "other factors" such as rivers, irrigation and communication links. The nominated judges split along party lines on almost every question, which left Radcliffe as the effective sole arbiter. His line was ready by August 12, but withheld until the 17, two days after both dominions had already come into being, so the boundary would not complicate the transfer of power itself.

FigureRole
Cyril RadcliffeChairman, both Boundary Commissions
Mehr Chand Mahajan, Teja SinghCongress nominees, Punjab Commission
Din Muhammad, Muhammad MunirLeague nominees, Punjab Commission

Significance

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Before: Punjab and Bengal had existed for generations as composite provinces, home to mixed populations living across what would become the new border.

Event: The award cut through canal systems, railway lines, districts, and in places individual villages.

After: Announced only after independence was already declared, it triggered one of the largest and most violent migrations in recorded history: more than ten million people displaced, and by some estimates close to a million dead. The Punjab stretch of the line is now the India-Pakistan border; the Bengal stretch separates India from Bangladesh.

Key Points — UPSC Angle

Prelims: Indian Independence Act 1947, Radcliffe Line, composition of Boundary Commissions, date of publication (17 August, two days after Independence), Chittagong Hill Tracts dispute.

Mains: Administrative and humanitarian consequences of a boundary drawn without local knowledge; continuing relevance of the line for India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border management.

Expected questions

Prelims MCQ: The Radcliffe Award, determining the boundaries of Punjab and Bengal, was made public on —

(a) 3 June 1947

(b) 15 August 1947

(c) 17 August 1947

(d) 18 July 1947

Mains: "The Radcliffe Line was less a boundary than an improvisation under time pressure." Examine its consequences for the subcontinent.

Key Words

Radcliffe Line · Boundary Commission · Indian Independence Act 1947 · Punjab and Bengal partition · forced migration · Chittagong Hill Tracts

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