The rebel jurist: Ambedkar’s blueprint for a casteless India

Who was he?

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891-1956) was a jurist, economist, social reformer and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Born into a Mahar (Dalit) family in Mhow, Central Provinces (now Madhya Pradesh), he faced severe caste discrimination throughout his life, which became the driving force behind his reformist mission.

Education & intellectual stature

Ambedkar was among the most educated Indians of his era. He earned degrees from Columbia University (New York) and the London School of Economics. His doctoral thesis “The Problem of the Rupee” remains a landmark work in Indian monetary history. He was also called to the Bar from Gray’s Inn, London.

Social & political contributions

He founded the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha (1924) to promote education among depressed classes and led the Mahad Satyagraha (1927) — a watershed movement where Dalits asserted their right to drink from a public tank in Colaba, Maharashtra. He publicly burned the Manusmriti in 1927, symbolising rejection of caste-based Hindu law.

His ideological clash with Gandhi over the Communal Award (1932) led to the Poona Pact, where separate electorates for Dalits were replaced by reserved seats in general electorates. He served as Labour Member in the Viceroy’s Executive Council (1942-46) and chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly.

Constitutional legacy

As chairman of the Drafting Committee, he steered the framing of the Constitution incorporating Fundamental Rights, abolition of untouchability (Article 17), and right to equality (Articles 14-18). He resigned from Nehru’s Cabinet in 1951 over the stalling of the Hindu Code Bill, which sought to codify and reform Hindu personal law.

Conversion & final years

On October 14, 1956, at Nagpur, Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with approximately five lakh followers — a movement known as Navayana Buddhism, asserting a rational, egalitarian reinterpretation of the faith. He passed away on December 6, 1956, now observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

UPSC triggers

His birth anniversary April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti and is a gazetted holiday. The Bharat Ratna was conferred posthumously in 1990. For Prelims, remember his works — Annihilation of Caste, Who Were the Shudras? and The Buddha and His Dhamma. For Mains, he is central to questions on constitutional morality, social justice, affirmative action and the Dalit movement in modern India.