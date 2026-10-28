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Home / Exam Mentor / The Statue of Liberty: A gift that became a national symbol

The Statue of Liberty: A gift that became a national symbol

This Day in History (October 28)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:07 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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History

A gift meant to celebrate republican friendship became something larger than its makers intended. The Statue of Liberty was dedicated in New York Harbor on October 28, 1886, presented by the people of France to the United States. Its origins lay in French republican enthusiasm for liberty and the Franco-American political relationship after the American Revolution.

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What it is

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French scholar Édouard de Laboulaye proposed the idea; sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi designed the monument, while engineer Gustave Eiffel created its iron framework. The statue was formally titled Liberty Enlightening the World, linking liberty with enlightenment rather than with immigration.

Its location near Ellis Island later gave it a second public meaning. As millions of migrants entered the United States through New York, the statue came to be associated with refuge, opportunity and the immigrant experience—meanings that grew after its dedication rather than forming its original purpose.

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Significance

The monument shows how political symbols evolve. In 1886, it expressed Franco-American friendship and republican ideals; over time, it became a national emblem of freedom and democracy. But the ideals it represented were not fully realised in American society, where racial exclusion, inequality and restrictive immigration policies coexisted with the language of liberty. Public memory often selects the inspiring meaning and softens the contradictions.

UPSC relevance

The statue is useful for understanding nationalism, political symbolism, cultural diplomacy, migration and identity. It also illustrates historical memory: nations build shared narratives around monuments, but those narratives change with political and social circumstances.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements regarding the Statue of Liberty:

  1. It was dedicated in 1886 as a gift from France to the United States.
  2. Its internal iron framework was engineered by Gustave Eiffel.
  3. Its original dedication was primarily intended to commemorate immigration through Ellis Island.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Analyse how public monuments acquire political meanings beyond the intentions of their creators, with reference to changing national narratives.

Key Words

Franco-American relations, republican ideals, political symbolism, cultural diplomacy, Ellis Island, migration, historical memory, national identity.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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