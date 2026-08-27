Thinking before writing: The Art of brainstorming in UPSC essays

The 15-minute clarity investment

When it comes to writing cogently, essay writing is not about being the fastest to put words on paper. It is about allowing a sharp mind to examine the topic from different angles and deciding how best to approach it. The first 10 to 15 minutes of a UPSC essay should therefore be treated as an investment in clarity, not as time lost before writing. Instead of staring blankly at the topic, a candidate can follow a few simple tools and techniques to sharpen ideas before moving confidently into the essay.

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Decoding the topic first

It is common knowledge that good essays are built through structured thinking before writing. Therefore, decoding the topic in the first two to three minutes is a useful starting point. First, identify the keywords and the relationship between them, as this helps in understanding the question the topic is asking. It is also advisable to translate an abstract or philosophical topic into simple language, because this brings greater clarity and makes the approach easier to frame.

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Mind mapping for breadth and depth

Mind mapping themes around the topic will help you slot them into categories and aid in weaving threads and themes. One may put the topic at the centre and quickly branch into themes from social to economic, ethical to global and such like. The aim of course remains, breadth and depth without forcing every dimension. Since UPSC essay writing is not merely a test of your knowledge bank but of your thought architecture, it is wisely opined that the strongest essays are often first in the mind, then on the answer sheet!

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Expanding keywords and navigating tensions

In this strain, expanding on keywords comes next in your brainstorming era. Think of or take 2 or 3 important words from the topic and generate associated ideas with those. For example words such as ‘development’ can lead you to think and link aspects such as growth, inclusion, inequality, sustainability, human capability and technology amongst others. This will help you build the foundation of your thoughts and subsequent ideas that you intend including in the essay by unlocking ideas when the topic initially appears unfamiliar. Another technique is to look for tensions and contrasts within the topic such as, growth vs sustainability and liberty vs responsibility. This is so because such tensions provide the essay with depth and balance.

So, now that your ideas have been gathered, the next step is to arrange them into a clear structure. A rough introduction, two or three broad body sections and a balanced conclusion can be quickly outlined before writing starts. This prevents repetition, ensures continuity and helps you decide which ideas deserve more ink and which may be left out.

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Anchoring arguments with evidence

A strong brainstorm also includes examples, constitutional values, historical references, current affairs and everyday observations that can make the essay more grounded and real. However, it is good to remember that examples should support the argument rather than dominate it. Selecting a few relevant illustrations in advance helps the essay appear thoughtful, mature and connected to real life.

Case Study: Deconstructing a sample topic

All in all, the three steps may be exemplified in this way. If the topic is ‘Development is a continuous process, not a destination,’ the next steps in brainstorming could begin with keyword expansion, while remembering that this is only a process of sifting the wheat from the chaff. The keyword chain may include development, growth, inclusion, sustainability, human welfare and equity. The dimensions may be economic, social, environmental, institutional and intergenerational. The theme or tension to tackle could be, whether development can be considered successful if economic growth comes at the cost of inequality or environmental degradation.

The foundation of a cohesive essay

This would be the spadework that a candidate does before delving into writing out the essay. It is like the foundation and the scaffolding that holds the writing together and mastering this masonry will help cementing your thoughts in a cohesive whole.

The writer is Communication Skills coach, English Language Teacher trainer and ESL consultant