This Day in History (August 2)

Origin / History

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The Revolt of 1857 exposed the East India Company's inability to govern India through military force alone. Beginning at Meerut on 10 May 1857, the rebellion spread across North India and convinced the British Parliament that a trading company could no longer rule such a vast territory. As a result, the Government of India Act, 1858, received Royal Assent on 2 August 1858, ending Company rule and transferring power directly to the British Crown. This marked the beginning of the British Raj.

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What changed?

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The Act transferred all territories, revenues and administrative powers of the East India Company to the British Crown.

Its major provisions included:

The East India Company ceased to be the governing authority.

ceased to be the governing authority. The Court of Directors and the Board of Control were abolished, ending the dual system created under Pitt's India Act (1784).

and the were abolished, ending the dual system created under Pitt's India Act (1784). The office of the Secretary of State for India , assisted by a 15-member Council of India , was created to oversee Indian administration.

, assisted by a , was created to oversee Indian administration. Lord Canning , the last Governor-General under Company rule, became the first Viceroy of India .

, the last Governor-General under Company rule, became the . On 1 November 1858, Queen Victoria's Proclamation assured religious non-interference, equal treatment before the law, protection of princely states, and the abandonment of the Doctrine of Lapse. Why is it significant?

The Act marked the transition from Company Raj to Crown Raj and made the British government directly responsible for Indian administration. It also ended the policy of aggressive annexation and strengthened ties with princely states under the doctrine of paramountcy. More importantly, it laid the foundation for India's constitutional evolution, leading to the Indian Councils Act (1861), Morley–Minto Reforms (1909), the Government of India Acts (1919 & 1935), and eventually the Constitution of India (1950).

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UPSC relevance

Prelims: Government of India Act, 1858; Secretary of State for India; 15-member Council of India; Lord Canning as the first Viceroy; Queen Victoria's Proclamation; Doctrine of Lapse; Pitt's India Act (1784).

Mains: GS-I (Modern History) and GS-II (Constitutional Evolution). Link it with colonial administration and the reform timeline: 1858 → 1861 → 1909 → 1919 → 1935 → 1950.

Expected questions

Prelims: With reference to the Government of India Act, 1858, consider the following statements:

It ended the rule of the East India Company. It created the office of the Secretary of State for India. It introduced provincial autonomy.

Which of the following are correct ?

a) Only one

b) Only two

c) None

d) All of the above

Mains (15 Marks): "The Government of India Act, 1858, marked the transition from Company rule to Crown rule and laid the foundation for India's constitutional evolution." Discuss.

Key Words Government of India Act, 1858 • Revolt of 1857 • British Raj • Secretary of State for India • Council of India • Lord Canning • Queen Victoria's Proclamation • Doctrine of Lapse •

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath IAS, New Delhi