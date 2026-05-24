Two new platforms aim to make ageing safer & more dignified in India
Info nugget: JEEVAN and SHATAYU signal a tech-driven shift in India’s elder care ecosystem
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched two digital platforms — the JEEVAN mobile app and the SHATAYU dashboard — to strengthen support systems for India’s rapidly growing senior citizen population. Both were unveiled by Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar at the National Workshop on “Creating a Well-Functioning Care Economy.”