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Home / Exam Mentor / Two new platforms aim to make ageing safer & more dignified in India
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Two new platforms aim to make ageing safer & more dignified in India

Info nugget: JEEVAN and SHATAYU signal a tech-driven shift in India’s elder care ecosystem

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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Representational Photo.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched two digital platforms — the JEEVAN mobile app and the SHATAYU dashboard — to strengthen support systems for India’s rapidly growing senior citizen population. Both were unveiled by Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar at the National Workshop on “Creating a Well-Functioning Care Economy.”

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