UNIDO: Promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development

UN Agencies
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:01 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Representational file photo.
The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations that assists countries in economic and industrial development.

Mission and activities

UNIDO's mission is to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID), which benefits greater numbers of people while safeguarding the environment. The organisation:

- Provides technical assistance and policy advice to developing countries

- Promotes industrialisation and economic growth

- Supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Structure and governance

UNIDO has 173 member states, which set the organisation's policies, programs, and principles through the biannual General Conference. The organisation is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and has a permanent presence in over 60 countries.

Initiatives and partnerships

UNIDO has led initiatives such as the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III), in collaboration with partners like the African Union Commission and the Economic Commission for Africa. The organisation works to promote sustainable industrial development and support economic growth in developing countries.

