UPSC success: Why attitude trumps aptitude

Happiness is like a mirage, the more you chase it, the more it eludes you. World Happiness Report 2026 ranked India 116th out of 147 countries, since happiness is a subjective phenomenon; it’s difficult to objectively quantify it. An average Indian often wears a smile despite everyday hardships, celebrates & rejoices sports milestones, election results, fairs & festivals with full gusto. But there is one community which is chasing an ambitious goal yet is constantly finding it difficult to stay cheerful-“UPSC Civil Services Aspirants”. Obsession to excel at all costs; sacrificing little moments of joy for larger goals & ruthless competition define Aspirant journey, yet success often eludes despite best efforts.

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Undoubtedly, an unrealistic expectation from family, friends, teachers & society adds pressure to students’ quest to excel in the exam touted toughest in the country or perhaps in the world. But the majority of aspirants often complain they didn’t get a fair chance due to unconventional exam papers, subjective evaluation & consistently elevated examination standards. Institution tasked to carry out the given prestigious exam-“Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)” often finds itself isolated in dealing with criticism from all quarters lately for being insensitive to aspirant’s aspirations by setting tough paper which even AI tools find difficult to decode.

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The UPSC officially marked its centenary year from October 1, 2025, to October 1, 2026, commemorating 100 years since its establishment on October 1, 1926. It’s no mean feat for any institution to last credibly in a dynamic political landscape & successfully execute a century of merit-based recruitment and public service. Amid all chaos of paper leaks, nepotism, corruption debate, UPSC has stood the test of time in staying true to its essence & meeting golden standards without any major blemish- a remarkable milestone which deserves admiration. UPSC has gracefully evolved from a colonial era institution into a constitutional body to deliver its core mandate-to find best competent minds to serve India’s national interests in its quest to become Viksit Bharat by 2047 (A centenary of India’s much cherished independence).

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Politics-Administration dichotomy doesn’t exist in its true essence now. Still just like politicians are elected ‘to express the will of the people’, administrators are selected ‘to execute the will of the people’. And to select ‘the right person for the right job’ is a Herculean task if a nation is going through a once in generation phase of ‘demographic dividend’. Any compromise in selection will not only derail nation quest to be economic superpower but also convert demographic dividend opportunity into ‘demographic disaster’ which any nation can ill-afford due to complex geopolitics security impediments (Political Vultures often thrive on such opportunities)

Real litmus test for UPSC is to balance the responsibility of conducting a fair impartial exam without alienating sincere aspirants who genuinely wish to serve the nation to the best of their capabilities. Wild accusations by some aspirants & self appointed social media crusaders that the exam is unfair, unpredictable, based on sheer luck, deviating from the syllabus are creating unnecessary anxiety in the minds of fresh aspirants. A few experimental questions which are intentionally framed not to be attempted to test an aspirant's decision making abilities & clarity of thought are attacked venomously for social media polarization goals.

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The Charter Act of 1853 introduced a system of an open competition system for recruitment to civil services, deviating from the unfair patronage system. The Macaulay Committee in 1854 (the committee on the Indian Civil Service) too had advocated strongly “The competitive examination should be of a high standard & should ensure the selection with thorough knowledge”. UPSC has tried to ensure examination to elite services-IAS/IFS/IPS stands out in terms of innovative, fresh questions of highest standard based on thorough conceptual/factual knowledge rather than superficial rote learning within prescribed syllabus.

Aspirants need to adapt to changing dynamics of exams with a positive mindset rather than being overly pessimistic about the examination system itself.

It’s not just right aptitude (CSAT paper) but right attitude too which is required to ace the examination which rewards you with unmatched powers to be change makers of future once you are selected.

Anything worth cherishing has a price & difficult journey; there are no freebies on platter. Exam is not just about knowledge but about your perseverance & never say die attitude despite odds against you.

A true aspirant never complains bitterly or gets distracted by external noise; he trusts his capabilities to calmly rise to challenges with a positive mindset. The paraphrase on Darwin’s natural selection theory still holds true “"It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most adaptable to change."

The writer is Civil Services exam mentor, Vivek IAS Career Academy