Uttarakhand: The long struggle for a separate hill state

History

On 9 November 2000, the hill districts of Uttar Pradesh were carved out to form the 27th state of India, initially named Uttaranchal before being renamed Uttarakhand in 2007.

What it is

The statehood demand stemmed from deep-seated economic, geographical, and cultural divergences between the Himalayan districts and the Gangetic plains. While the hill region possessed vast forest and water resources, local populations faced acute underdevelopment, poor infrastructure, and limited employment opportunities. The movement gained momentum in the 1990s, spearheaded by students, women, ex-servicemen, and regional organisations, turning into a mass political mobilisation that culminated in tragic police firings at Khatima, Mussoorie, and Rampur Tiraha in 1994.

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Significance

The creation of Uttarakhand under the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, validated the constitutional mechanism of peaceful state reorganisation under Article 3. Institutionally, it brought governance closer to high-altitude terrain, though structural challenges like out-migration, ecological vulnerability, and disaster management persist.

UPSC relevance

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Relevant to Indian federalism, Centre-State relations, regionalism, identity movements, state reorganisation, and governance challenges in fragile hill ecosystems.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims Question: Which of the following constitutional provisions governs the creation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries, or names of existing states in India? Advertisement (a) Article 2 (b) Article 3 (c) Article 4 (d) Article 368

Which of the following constitutional provisions governs the creation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries, or names of existing states in India? Mains Question: Examine how regional movements and geographical considerations influenced the demand for a separate Uttarakhand state, and discuss the ongoing governance challenges of hill states. Key Words

State reorganisation, Article 3, regionalism, hill development, migration, administrative decentralisation, Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi