Veera Pasi: The forgotten Dalit warrior of 1857

Born on November 11, 1835, in Lodhwari village of Raebareli district, Veera Pasi belonged to the Pasi community, a Scheduled Caste group that constitutes the largest Dalit sub-group in Uttar Pradesh after the Jatavs, accounting for roughly seven per cent of the state’s SC population.

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Orphaned young, Pasi was raised in his sister’s household. In the regional dialect, a brother living with his sister’s family was addressed as “Veerna” — a term of endearment that eventually became his name, Veera.

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His physical prowess brought him to the attention of Rana Beni Madhav Baksh Singh, ruler of the Shankarpur Estate in present-day Raebareli. Singh inducted Pasi into his forces and he rose to become one of the Rana’s most trusted commanders.

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During the 1857 uprising, when British forces captured Rana Beni Madhav, Pasi is said to have mounted a daring rescue operation, freeing his commander from prison. So alarmed were colonial authorities by this act of defiance that they announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture or information on his whereabouts — an enormous sum by 19th-century standards.

Oral tradition holds that Pasi died protecting the Rana from British forces. No formal history adequately documents his end.

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Why Veera Pasi matters for UPSC

Pasi’s story illustrates a broader historiographical gap: Dalit, Adivasi and other marginalised communities participated actively in the 1857 revolt, yet their contributions remained largely absent from mainstream colonial and post-colonial historical writing. Their histories survived through oral traditions, folk songs and community memory rather than written records.

This connects directly to the concept of subaltern history — a school of thought that seeks to recover the experiences of communities rendered invisible by dominant narratives. For UPSC Mains, candidates must appreciate that the 1857 revolt was not solely an elite or princely uprising; it had deep participation across caste and class lines.

In recent years, political parties in Uttar Pradesh have actively invoked such Dalit icons — Veera Pasi, Uda Devi and Maharaja Bijli Pasi among them — reflecting the growing assertion of Dalit political identity and the reclamation of historical memory as an instrument of social and electoral mobilisation.

GS paper relevance: GS Paper I (Modern Indian History, Social Movements, 1857 Revolt); GS Paper II (Polity: Scheduled Castes, representation); GS Mains (Role of marginalised communities in India’s freedom struggle)

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