When the gut wages war: Understanding IBD on its global awareness day

Every year on May 19, the world unites under a purple ribbon to spotlight two chronic digestive conditions that affect millions yet remain poorly understood

What is IBD?

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is an umbrella term for two serious, lifelong gastrointestinal conditions: Crohn’s disease, which can inflame any part of the digestive tract and ulcerative colitis, which targets the large intestine’s inner lining. Collectively, these conditions affect an estimated 10 million people globally. Neither has a known cure, nor has science definitively established their root cause. Patients endure persistent pain, fatigue and disrupted daily life — often invisibly, since IBD carries no outward signs.

The purple ribbon & global solidarity

World IBD Day, observed annually on May 19, brings together patient groups, medical communities and advocacy organisations across continents. The purple ribbon has emerged as the universally recognised symbol of awareness and solidarity for those navigating life with IBD, anchoring campaigns that push for better research funding, policy attention and public empathy.

The access crisis

The 2026 theme, IBD Has No Borders: Access to Care, confronts a stark inequity. Across low- and middle-income countries, timely diagnosis remains elusive, specialist consultations are scarce and modern biologics are financially out of reach for most patients. Even in better-resourced settings, continuity of care and psychosocial support are inconsistent. Delayed treatment accelerates disease progression, multiplies complications and deepens the burden on patients and caregivers alike.

UPSC relevance

Connects to GS Paper II: health policy, universal health coverage and India’s National Health Mission. Also relevant to social justice themes around equitable access to healthcare and the ethics of chronic disease management.

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