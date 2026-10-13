Who decides where the world begins? The Prime Meridian

Every map needs a starting line. But longitude has no natural zero: unlike the Equator, which follows Earth’s widest circumference, any meridian could serve as the prime meridian. Choosing one was therefore less a discovery than an international agreement.

Origin

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By the late nineteenth century, shipping, railways, telegraphs and scientific observation required compatible charts, timetables and coordinates. Yet countries used different reference meridians, making navigation and international communication cumbersome.

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The International Meridian Conference met in Washington, D.C., in 1884 to resolve the problem. On 13 October 1884, delegates adopted the meridian passing through the Royal Observatory at Greenwich, England, as the world’s prime meridian.

Why Greenwich?

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Greenwich was selected not because longitude begins there in nature, but because British maritime charts, navigation practices and scientific work already gave it wide use. France, which preferred Paris, initially abstained; the vote reflected both scientific utility and the geopolitical weight of imperial trade networks.

Need for common coordinates → international negotiation → Greenwich meridian

The conference did not create all modern timekeeping. But by establishing a common zero of longitude, it made global positioning and time coordination more practicable.

What changed

A prime meridian divides the world into eastern and western longitudes. Together with latitude, it allows any location to be described through a coordinate system.

It also supported the development of standard time. Since Earth rotates through 360 degrees in roughly 24 hours, each 15 degrees of longitude corresponds approximately to one hour. This relationship helped shape time zones, though national time zones also reflect political and administrative choices.

Today, satellite navigation, aviation, shipping, digital maps and global communications still rely on agreed geodetic reference systems. The modern system is more precise than the 1884 arrangement, but its basic principle remains: shared measurement enables coordination.

UPSC relevance

Geography: Latitude, longitude, great circles, time zones and map projections.

Latitude, longitude, great circles, time zones and map projections. GS-II: International cooperation and global governance.

International cooperation and global governance. Science and Technology: Standards, metrology and navigation systems.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

The Equator is a naturally fixed reference line for latitude. The Prime Meridian passes through Greenwich, England. One degree of longitude corresponds exactly to one hour of time everywhere on Earth.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“International standards often emerge from a combination of scientific need and political power.” Discuss with reference to the adoption of the Greenwich meridian.

Key Words

Prime Meridian, Greenwich, International Meridian Conference, longitude, latitude, standard time, UTC, geodesy, navigation, cartography.