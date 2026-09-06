Why India opened a second front in 1965

History

On September 6, 1965, Indian troops crossed the international border near Lahore, transforming a Kashmir-focused conflict into a full-scale war between India and Pakistan. This decision came after Pakistan launched Operation Gibraltar in early August, sending thousands of infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir to spark a rebellion, followed by Operation Grand Slam on September 1 aimed at Akhnoor to cut Indian supply lines.

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Why or What it is

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Faced with mounting military pressure in Kashmir, India's political leadership under Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri made a calculated strategic choice, instead of fighting only along the ceasefire line, open a new front across the international border in Punjab and Rajasthan. The objective was to relieve pressure on Kashmir by threatening Pakistan's heartland, particularly the Lahore and Sialkot sectors.

Key military leaders included General J.N. Chaudhuri (Army Chief) and Lt Gen Harbaksh Singh (Western Command), who executed the cross-border thrusts. The decision reflected a shift from defensive Kashmir warfare to an offensive strategy that altered the war's geography and scale.

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Significance

The 6 September crossing internationalized the conflict, drawing in the UN Security Council and major powers far more decisively than a limited Kashmir war would have. It forced Pakistan to divert troops from Kashmir to defend Lahore and Sialkot, achieving India's strategic objective.

The war ended with a UN-mandated ceasefire on September 23, 1965, followed by the Tashkent Agreement in January 1966, brokered by the Soviet Union. Both nations agreed to withdraw to pre-war positions. For India, the war cemented the pattern that Kashmir could not be fought in isolation from the broader India-Pakistan frontier, and that such conflicts would be settled through great-power diplomacy.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Aspect Key takeaway Background Operation Gibraltar → Grand Slam → Indian border crossing on 6 Sept 1965 Turning point Opening Lahore-Sialkot fronts to relieve Kashmir pressure Significance Shift from ceasefire-line war to full international war; UN involvement; Tashkent precedent UPSC link Post-independence India, India-Pakistan wars, UN role, Tashkent Agreement (GS I, II, IR)

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

With reference to the 1965 India-Pakistan War, which of the following is correct?

India crossed the international border towards Lahore on 6 September 1965. The war ended with the Simla Agreement. Operation Gibraltar was launched by India in Kashmir.

Select the correct answer:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

"The 1965 war was as much a diplomatic contest as a military one." Discuss with reference to the role of the UN and the Tashkent Agreement. Examine how India's decision to cross the international border in 1965 altered the strategic dynamics of the India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir.

Keywords

1965 War; Operation Gibraltar; Operation Grand Slam; Lahore front; Sialkot front; international border; UN Security Council; ceasefire 1965; Tashkent Agreement; India-Pakistan relations; strategic decision-making; post-independence India.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi