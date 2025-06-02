Why Thinkers Matter?

Exercising power of Truth

“You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no result.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi was not born a legend. He was born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, a small princely state in western India. From humble beginnings, he rose to lead one of the most extraordinary revolutions in history — not through violence or war, but by igniting a powerful flame of truth, justice and non-violence that illuminated the path to India’s independence.

The making of the Mahatma

Raised in a deeply religious Vaishnava household, Gandhi was imbued with values of tolerance, vegetarianism and non-violence from an early age. But like any teenager, he wrestled with rebellion — sneaking meat, stealing coins, even flirting with atheism. Yet each misstep only sharpened his conscience. His vow of self-reform after every transgression planted the seeds of the disciplined, introspective man he would become.

After scraping through school, Gandhi set sail for England in 1888 to study law, a journey that would change his soul more than his career. While mastering legal texts, he also devoured the Bhagavad Gita and writings by Tolstoy and Ruskin, finding moral strength in Eastern philosophy and ethical socialism. His time in London moulded his personal code: simplicity, honesty and selfless service.

Awakening in South Africa

Gandhi’s defining transformation came not in India, but in South Africa. In 1893, he was thrown off a train in Pietermaritzburg for refusing to move from a “whites only” compartment. That single act of humiliation was his moment of truth. He chose not anger but action — and began his lifelong fight against injustice using the principle of satyagraha or “truth force.”

For over two decades in South Africa, Gandhi fought against racial discrimination, organised mass protests, led civil disobedience campaigns and even formed an ambulance corps during the Boer War. His campaigns united Indian immigrants and rattled the conscience of the British Empire. More importantly, they honed his skills as a leader, philosopher and reformer — preparing him for the great mission ahead.

Returning to free a nation

In 1915, Gandhi returned to a colonised India. At first, he observed from the margins, but injustice wouldn’t allow him to stay silent. The Rowlatt Acts, brutal exploitation of farmers in Champaran and the horror of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre pushed him into the heart of India’s struggle.

Through the Non-Cooperation Movement, Dandi Salt March and Quit India Movement, Gandhi redefined resistance. He inspired millions to boycott British goods, disobey unjust laws, and spin their own cloth — all without lifting a single weapon. His nonviolent revolution was not passive; it was deeply courageous and radical. He turned fasting into a political force, spinning into a national symbol, and prayer into a unifying act.

The spiritual revolutionary

More than a political leader, Gandhi was a spiritual beacon. Drawing from the Bhagavad Gita, Jain teachings, Christian ideals and his own relentless quest for truth, Gandhi believed all religions were paths to the divine — and that love was the only true law.

He founded ashrams like Sabarmati and Sevagram, which served as schools of moral discipline, community life and self-reliance. Gandhi lived what he preached — simplicity, truth, celibacy and service. For him, freedom wasn’t just political; it was freedom from fear, greed, hate and ego.

Legacy beyond borders

Gandhi’s impact didn’t end with India’s Independence in 1947. His philosophy inspired global icons like Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama. His message — that the human spirit can triumph over oppression without hatred — resonates more powerfully in today’s polarised world than ever before.

Even as bullets ended his life in 1948, his soul lives on — not in statues or history books, but in the quiet choices of every person who chooses compassion over conflict, truth over convenience and peace over power.

In a world desperate for change, Gandhi’s life reminds us:

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.”