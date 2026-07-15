Write to express, not to impress: The art of clear essay writing

Most writing fails when it tries too hard to impress. Good writing is not about sounding intelligent; it is about making the reader comprehend quickly and accurately. Therefore, an essay should illuminate thought, not obscure it. The question then is how to achieve clarity, precision, and simplicity while keeping the kernel of the argument alive. This is achieved not by dumbing down language, but by prioritising and foregrounding the meaning of the text.
The power of plain English
Plain English is the ultimate mantra, unless a rare or difficult word is truly more precise. Overloading a sentence with dense vocabulary blurs the meaning, while a clear sentence sounds more confident and mature. Choosing exact expressions over decorative language always pays off.
For instance, consider this weak construction: “The phenomenal amelioration of discourse necessitates assiduous articulation.” This mouthful is best translated as: “Good writing depends on careful, clear expression.” Choosing plainer, direct words creates a fluent flow for both the writer and the reader.
Master sentence length
Word choice in an essay requires precise selection. Being concise is heavily governed by sentence length. Short and medium-length sentences are easy on the eyes and harder to misread.
Avoid writing convoluted, long-winded sentences. To achieve clarity, break complex thoughts into two or more clean sentences. Instead of writing: “Although the writer may intend to convey a nuanced perspective on the issue, the excessive layering of clauses makes the argument harder to follow,” it is better to say: “A nuanced view is valuable. But too many clauses weaken the argument.” Wordiness is always counterintuitive to precision.
Trim the verbal fat
Precision means stating your intent explicitly with no extra cushioning. This translates directly into cutting down on repetition and verbosity. Sticking to one strong word that replaces five vague ones is a sound, steady practice. If an idea recurs in different forms, cut the repetition.
For example, a wordy sentence looks like this: “At this point in time, it is important to note that students should try and make an effort to write in a simple manner.” Conversely, the precise form is simply: “Students should write simply.”
Build a logical structure
Weaving readability into paragraphs is another way to achieve clarity. Coherence is not the sole responsibility of words; it relies equally on structural order. To ensure clarity, state your intent right at the beginning of a paragraph using a strong topic sentence. For cohesive writing, move logically from one thought to the next without hopping across ideas abruptly.
Simple writing, smart thinking
A word of caution: simple writing does not mean being simplistic or lazy. Effective, simple writing is disciplined, controlled and exact. It does not look like a child’s writing, nor does it use a reductive vocabulary.
Simple writing does not equal simple thinking. On the contrary, it requires highly disciplined, structured thinking. In essays, the best language is not the one that dazzles at first, but the one that stays clear until the very last line.
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