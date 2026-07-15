Write to express, not to impress: The art of clear essay writing

Most writing fails when it tries too hard to impress. Good writing is not about sounding intelligent; it is about making the reader comprehend quickly and accurately. Therefore, an essay should illuminate thought, not obscure it. The question then is how to achieve clarity, precision, and simplicity while keeping the kernel of the argument alive. This is achieved not by dumbing down language, but by prioritising and foregrounding the meaning of the text.

The power of plain English

Plain English is the ultimate mantra, unless a rare or difficult word is truly more precise. Overloading a sentence with dense vocabulary blurs the meaning, while a clear sentence sounds more confident and mature. Choosing exact expressions over decorative language always pays off.