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Home / Exam Mentor / Zambia’s Independence: The end of British Rule in Northern Rhodesia

Zambia’s Independence: The end of British Rule in Northern Rhodesia

This Day in History (October 24)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:59 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Copper made Northern Rhodesia valuable to empire; nationalism made it impossible to govern indefinitely. On  October 24, 1964, the territory became the independent Republic of Zambia, with Kenneth Kaunda as its first president.

Colonial foundations

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British rule had built an economy organised around the Copperbelt, where mining generated export earnings but left much of the population outside its benefits. The colonial state also linked Northern Rhodesia with Southern Rhodesia and Nyasaland in the Central African Federation, which African nationalists opposed as a structure designed to preserve minority and settler influence. Its dissolution in 1963 cleared the path to independence.

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Mobilisation and negotiation

Kaunda and the United National Independence Party (UNIP) built support among workers, rural communities and urban populations. Independence came through a combination of mass mobilisation and constitutional negotiation, rather than a single revolutionary rupture.

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Sovereignty versus transformation

Political freedom did not automatically end economic dependence. Zambia inherited an economy heavily reliant on copper exports, foreign technology, transport routes through neighbouring territories and a narrow industrial base. Copper prices, global demand and regional politics would strongly influence the new state’s capacity to fund welfare, industry and infrastructure.

AchievementContinuing challenge
Transfer of political powerColonial economic structure
National sovereigntyDependence on copper exports
African-led governmentNeed for diversification and state capacity

Why it matters

Zambia’s experience shows that decolonisation has two dimensions: ending foreign rule and reshaping the economy inherited from colonialism. Its later difficulties should not be treated as inevitable; they arose from commodity dependence, global price cycles, regional conflict and domestic policy choices.

UPSC relevance

The topic connects decolonisation, African nationalism, post-colonial state-building, resource economics and development policy. It is especially relevant for analysing mineral-led economies and the politics of economic diversification.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements regarding Zambia’s independence:

  1. Northern Rhodesia became Zambia in 1964.
  2. Kenneth Kaunda led the United National Independence Party.
  3. Zambia’s colonial economy was largely based on copper exports.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “Political independence does not necessarily produce economic transformation.” Examine with reference to post-colonial Zambia.

Key Words

Zambia; Northern Rhodesia; Kenneth Kaunda; UNIP; decolonisation; Copperbelt; resource dependence; post-colonial state-building; economic diversification.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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