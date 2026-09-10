APFC exam details

The UPSC Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) examination consists of a two-stage selection process: a pen-and-paper Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an Interview.

​Selection Process

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​The final merit list is prepared out of 400 total marks with a 75:25 weightage between the Recruitment Test and Interview:

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​Stage 1: Recruitment Test (RT): Objective paper worth 300 marks (75% final weightage).

​Stage 2: Interview: Personality test worth 100 marks (25% final weightage).

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​Minimum Qualifying Marks for Interview:

​General / EWS: 50 marks

​OBC: 45 marks

​SC / ST / PwBD: 40 marks

​Exam Pattern (Recruitment Test)

Exam Mode : Offline (Pen and Paper - OMR)

Question Type: Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 120 Questions

Total Marks: 300 Marks (2.5 marks per question)

Duration: 2 Hours (120 Minutes)

Medium: Bilingual (English and Hindi)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd deduction for every wrong answer (approx. -0.83 marks)

Syllabus

​The APFC syllabus is broader than standard UPSC EO/AO papers and comprises 9 major subject areas:

​General English: Reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, idioms, synonyms/antonyms, and usage.

​Indian Culture, Heritage, and Freedom Movement: Ancient & Medieval art forms, literature, architecture, Modern Indian history (1857 to post-independence), and national movements.

​Population, Development, and Globalisation: Demographic trends, urbanization, environmental issues, climate change, and globalization impacts.

​Governance and Constitution of India: Indian Polity, executive, judiciary, statutory bodies, public policy, and constitutional administrative framework.

​Present Trends in Indian Economy: Fiscal and monetary policy, inflation, banking sector, poverty alleviation, trade, and economic development.

​Accounting, Auditing, and Insurance:

​Accounting: General accounting principles, financial statements, ratio analysis, bills of exchange, and accounting standards.

​Auditing: Audit planning, vouching, internal controls, and company audit.

​Insurance: Basic principles of insurance, risk management, and social security insurance schemes.

​Industrial Relations, Labour Codes, and Social Security:

​Trade unions, collective bargaining, and industrial disputes.

​Labour Codes (Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations, OSH Code) and statutory Acts (EPF Act 1952, ESI Act, Gratuity Act, Maternity Benefit).

​Social security schemes, social safety net programs, and EPFO administration.

​Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications & General Science: Operating systems, networking, hardware, data processing, basic biology, IT, and everyday physics/chemistry applications.

​Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability:

​Mathematics: Percentages, profit & loss, ratio & proportion, time & work, mensuration, and probability.

​Statistics: Mean, median, mode, standard deviation, dispersion, and sampling techniques.

​Mental Ability: Reasoning, coding-decoding, logical puzzles, and data interpretation.