APFC exam details

The UPSC Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) examination consists of a two-stage selection process: a pen-and-paper Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an Interview.
Selection Process
The final merit list is prepared out of 400 total marks with a 75:25 weightage between the Recruitment Test and Interview:
Stage 1: Recruitment Test (RT): Objective paper worth 300 marks (75% final weightage).
Stage 2: Interview: Personality test worth 100 marks (25% final weightage).
Minimum Qualifying Marks for Interview:
General / EWS: 50 marks
OBC: 45 marks
SC / ST / PwBD: 40 marks
Exam Pattern (Recruitment Test)
Exam Mode : Offline (Pen and Paper - OMR)
Question Type: Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Questions: 120 Questions
Total Marks: 300 Marks (2.5 marks per question)
Duration: 2 Hours (120 Minutes)
Medium: Bilingual (English and Hindi)
Negative Marking: 1/3rd deduction for every wrong answer (approx. -0.83 marks)
Syllabus
The APFC syllabus is broader than standard UPSC EO/AO papers and comprises 9 major subject areas:
General English: Reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, idioms, synonyms/antonyms, and usage.
Indian Culture, Heritage, and Freedom Movement: Ancient & Medieval art forms, literature, architecture, Modern Indian history (1857 to post-independence), and national movements.
Population, Development, and Globalisation: Demographic trends, urbanization, environmental issues, climate change, and globalization impacts.
Governance and Constitution of India: Indian Polity, executive, judiciary, statutory bodies, public policy, and constitutional administrative framework.
Present Trends in Indian Economy: Fiscal and monetary policy, inflation, banking sector, poverty alleviation, trade, and economic development.
Accounting, Auditing, and Insurance:
Accounting: General accounting principles, financial statements, ratio analysis, bills of exchange, and accounting standards.
Auditing: Audit planning, vouching, internal controls, and company audit.
Insurance: Basic principles of insurance, risk management, and social security insurance schemes.
Industrial Relations, Labour Codes, and Social Security:
Trade unions, collective bargaining, and industrial disputes.
Labour Codes (Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations, OSH Code) and statutory Acts (EPF Act 1952, ESI Act, Gratuity Act, Maternity Benefit).
Social security schemes, social safety net programs, and EPFO administration.
Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications & General Science: Operating systems, networking, hardware, data processing, basic biology, IT, and everyday physics/chemistry applications.
Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability:
Mathematics: Percentages, profit & loss, ratio & proportion, time & work, mensuration, and probability.
Statistics: Mean, median, mode, standard deviation, dispersion, and sampling techniques.
Mental Ability: Reasoning, coding-decoding, logical puzzles, and data interpretation.