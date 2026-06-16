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Home / Exam Schedule / Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF - Assistant Commandants) Examination 2027

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF - Assistant Commandants) Examination 2027

Forthcoming exams

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Exam Date: Written examination on July 4, 2027.

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Last Date of Application: Expected around May 2027 (based on standard publication cycles).

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Exam Pattern:

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Written Test: Paper I (General Ability and Intelligence - Objective) and Paper II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension - Descriptive).

Physical Test: Mandatory Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards evaluation.

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Interview: Final stage assessing psychological endurance and command potential.

Qualifying Jobs: Appoints directly as Assistant Commandant (Group A Officer) across India’s primary security forces. This encompasses the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Eligibility Criteria: Possession of a valid Bachelor’s degree in any stream. Open to both male and female applicants between 20 and 25 years of age, subject to designated upper age relaxations for reserved communities.

Job Profile: Command and deployment of field tactical companies, managing border protection operations, internal security tasks, counter-insurgency management, and overall operational administration.

Remuneration (Pay): Governed by Pay Matrix Level 10 spanning a baseline of Rs 56,100 per month. Accompanied by specialised allowances such as Hard Area Allowance, Risk Allowance, Uniform Allowances, and complete medical medical access.

Training: Tailored operational instruction spanning up to a year across specified force academies like the BSF Academy in Tekanpur or the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur.

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