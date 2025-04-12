The Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS Examination is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment of Medical Officers (Group A posts) to various government services/Organisations such as the Central Health Service (CHS), Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council.

Date of Notification 19/02/2025

Exam 20/07/2025

Advertisement

Duration One Day

Eligibility:

Advertisement

Age: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2025. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) as on August 1, 2025.

Education: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.

Physical and Medical Standards: Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.

Exam pattern:

CMS in 2025 will consist of two stages:

A computer-based written examination

A personality test.

The written exam will have two objective papers, each with 120 questions, covering different medical subjects, and each carrying 250 marks.Time Duration for both papers is 2 hours each.

CMS exam has negative marking which means 1.3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for a personality test, which assesses general knowledge, alertness, and suitability for medical services.