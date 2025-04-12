Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025
The Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS Examination is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment of Medical Officers (Group A posts) to various government services/Organisations such as the Central Health Service (CHS), Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council.
Date of Notification 19/02/2025
Exam 20/07/2025
Duration One Day
Eligibility:
Age: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2025. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) as on August 1, 2025.
Education: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.
Physical and Medical Standards: Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.
Exam pattern:
CMS in 2025 will consist of two stages:
A computer-based written examination
A personality test.
The written exam will have two objective papers, each with 120 questions, covering different medical subjects, and each carrying 250 marks.Time Duration for both papers is 2 hours each.
CMS exam has negative marking which means 1.3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for a personality test, which assesses general knowledge, alertness, and suitability for medical services.