DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Schedule / Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

CMS Examination is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment of Medical Officers (Group A posts) to various government departments/organisations
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS Examination is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment of Medical Officers (Group A posts) to various government services/Organisations such as the Central Health Service (CHS), Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council.

Date of Notification 19/02/2025

Exam 20/07/2025

Advertisement

Duration One Day

Eligibility:

Advertisement

Age: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2025. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) as on August 1, 2025.

Education: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.

Physical and Medical Standards: Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.

Exam pattern:

CMS in 2025 will consist of two stages:

A computer-based written examination

A personality test.

The written exam will have two objective papers, each with 120 questions, covering different medical subjects, and each carrying 250 marks.Time Duration for both papers is 2 hours each.

CMS exam has negative marking which means 1.3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for a personality test, which assesses general knowledge, alertness, and suitability for medical services.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper