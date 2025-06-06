DT
PT
Government exams important dates

Government exams important dates

Exam Alert
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
Date of Notification: September 3, 2025

Last Date for receipt of Applications: September 24, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: February 8, 2026

Duration: 1 Day

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
Date of Notification: September 17, 2025

Last Date for receipt of Applications: October 7, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: February 8, 2026

Duration:1 Day

