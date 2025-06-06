Government exams important dates

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
Date of Notification: September 3, 2025
Last Date for receipt of Applications: September 24, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: February 8, 2026
Duration: 1 Day
Date of Notification: September 17, 2025
Last Date for receipt of Applications: October 7, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: February 8, 2026
Duration:1 Day
