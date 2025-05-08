HPAS preliminary exam for 30 posts on June 29

This examination follows the advertisement issued by the HPPSC on April 13 for the recruitment of 30 posts across various departments of the state government. Among these are two posts under the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS), one each for the unreserved category and for a Scheduled Caste Ex-Serviceman of Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, nine posts are to be filled in the Rural Development Department under the Block Development Officer (BDO) category. These include vacancies for unreserved candidates, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes, as well as backlog posts for Persons with Disabilities and Wards of Ex-Servicemen.

The Revenue Department will fill nine Tehsildar posts, with positions allocated to unreserved, Scheduled Caste (including a backlog post), Other Backward Classes (backlog), Wards of Ex-Servicemen, and Wards of Freedom Fighters (backlog). These roles fall under Pay Band Level-13, with salaries ranging from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,46,500.

Ten positions are available in the State Taxes and Excise Department for the role of Assistant Commissioner. The vacancies include posts for unreserved, Scheduled Caste, OBC, Economically Weaker Section, Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh, and Wards of Freedom Fighters. These posts also fall under Pay Band Level-13, offering a pay scale between Rs 46,100 and Rs 1,46,500.

The HPPSC has advised all interested candidates to regularly visit the HPPSC’s official website for further updates. Those who clear the preliminary examination will qualify to appear in the main examination, which is expected to be held later this year.