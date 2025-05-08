DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Schedule / HPAS preliminary exam for 30 posts on June 29

HPAS preliminary exam for 30 posts on June 29

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:07 PM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced that the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025 will be held on June 29. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in two sessions—from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.The preliminary examination will comprise two papers. The first paper will cover General Studies, while the second will be an Aptitude Test. Each paper will carry 200 marks and include 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions.

This examination follows the advertisement issued by the HPPSC on April 13 for the recruitment of 30 posts across various departments of the state government. Among these are two posts under the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS), one each for the unreserved category and for a Scheduled Caste Ex-Serviceman of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Additionally, nine posts are to be filled in the Rural Development Department under the Block Development Officer (BDO) category. These include vacancies for unreserved candidates, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes, as well as backlog posts for Persons with Disabilities and Wards of Ex-Servicemen.

The Revenue Department will fill nine Tehsildar posts, with positions allocated to unreserved, Scheduled Caste (including a backlog post), Other Backward Classes (backlog), Wards of Ex-Servicemen, and Wards of Freedom Fighters (backlog). These roles fall under Pay Band Level-13, with salaries ranging from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,46,500.

Advertisement

Ten positions are available in the State Taxes and Excise Department for the role of Assistant Commissioner. The vacancies include posts for unreserved, Scheduled Caste, OBC, Economically Weaker Section, Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh, and Wards of Freedom Fighters. These posts also fall under Pay Band Level-13, offering a pay scale between Rs 46,100 and Rs 1,46,500.

The HPPSC has advised all interested candidates to regularly visit the HPPSC’s official website for further updates. Those who clear the preliminary examination will qualify to appear in the main examination, which is expected to be held later this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper