Home / Exam Schedule / Recruitment for the Indian Economic Service (IES)

Recruitment for the Indian Economic Service (IES)

Forthcoming exams

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
UPSC has released the official schedule for the 2026 recruitment for the Indian Economic Service (IES).

Notification Released: February 11, 2026

Application Window: February 11, 2026 – March 3, 2026 (until 6:00 PM)

Written Exam Date: Begins June 19, 2026 (3-day duration)

Total Vacancies: 16 posts for IES (out of 44 total including Statistical Service)

Eligibility: Post-graduate degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as of August 1, 2026 (born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2005)

Exam Pattern (1200 Total Marks)

The selection process consists of a written exam followed by a personality test:

Written Examination (1000 Marks):

General English: 100 Marks (3 Hours)

General Studies: 100 Marks (3 Hours)

General Economics I, II, & III: 200 Marks each (3 Hours each)

Indian Economics: 200 Marks (3 Hours)

Note: All IES papers are descriptive/subjective.

Viva Voce/Personality Test: 200 Marks

How to Apply

Eligible candidates must register via the UPSC OTR (One Time Registration) and then fill out the specific 2026 application form.

The fee is ₹200 for General/OBC/EWS males; all female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt.

Correction Window: March 5 – March 11, 2026

