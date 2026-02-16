UPSC has released the official schedule for the 2026 recruitment for the Indian Economic Service (IES).
Notification Released: February 11, 2026
Application Window: February 11, 2026 – March 3, 2026 (until 6:00 PM)
Written Exam Date: Begins June 19, 2026 (3-day duration)
Total Vacancies: 16 posts for IES (out of 44 total including Statistical Service)
Eligibility: Post-graduate degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as of August 1, 2026 (born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2005)
Exam Pattern (1200 Total Marks)
The selection process consists of a written exam followed by a personality test:
Written Examination (1000 Marks):
General English: 100 Marks (3 Hours)
General Studies: 100 Marks (3 Hours)
General Economics I, II, & III: 200 Marks each (3 Hours each)
Indian Economics: 200 Marks (3 Hours)
Note: All IES papers are descriptive/subjective.
Viva Voce/Personality Test: 200 Marks
How to Apply
Eligible candidates must register via the UPSC OTR (One Time Registration) and then fill out the specific 2026 application form.
The fee is ₹200 for General/OBC/EWS males; all female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt.
Correction Window: March 5 – March 11, 2026