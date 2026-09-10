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Home / Exam Schedule / UPSC EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Examination 2026

UPSC EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Examination 2026

Upcoming exams

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:22 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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​Posts: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (80 Posts) under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment.

​Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Age limit is up to 35 years for General/EWS (relaxations apply for OBC, SC/ST, and PwBD candidates).

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​Application Deadline: September 11, 2026 (6:00 PM IST).

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​How to Apply: Submit online via the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora. Complete One-Time Registration (OTR), upload photo/signature/documents, and pay the ₹25 application fee (exempt for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

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