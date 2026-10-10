10 years at the helm: The lasting legacy of Harmanpreet Kaur

ON November 3 last year, a teary-eyed Harmanpreet Kaur carried the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup trophy — the first for India — and entered the interaction hall of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Moved by the applause, she lifted the trophy in joy and asked everyone in the room to pose for a memorable picture, in the same authoritative yet warm tone she had used to rally her players on the eve of the final against South Africa.

At 37, the stalwart from Moga has stepped down as the skipper across all three formats after leading the team for nearly a decade. Her remarkable tenure includes India’s historic 2025 ODI World Cup victory, three T20 Asia Cups (2016, 2022, 2026), and two Asian Games gold medals (2023, 2026). She finished her captaincy career having led the side in 5 Tests, 51 ODIs, and 155 T20Is — with the second successive Asiad gold marking her final assignment in the role.

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From Moga to the world stage

Harmanpreet made her T20I and ODI debuts for India in 2009 and first captained the T20I side in 2012. After taking over the full-time T20I captaincy from Mithali Raj in 2016, she led India to the T20 World Cup semifinals in the Caribbean in 2018, followed by a runner-up finish at the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

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Appointed stand-in ODI captain in 2013 against Bangladesh, she took over the full-time ODI role in 2022 against Sri Lanka, culminating in the 2025 World Cup triumph. Appointed Test captain in 2022, she led India to a 347-run victory over England a year later — the largest margin of victory in women’s Test history. Seven days later, the team defeated Australia by eight wickets, securing their first Test win over the opponents after a 46-year wait.

Making Punjab proud

Initially spotted by her school teacher, Kalamdheesh Singh Sodhi, for her powerful swing and timing, Harman made her international debut against Pakistan at 20. By putting Moga on the global cricketing map, she reshaped the landscape of Indian women’s cricket. Last December, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) named a spectators’ stand after her — the first such honour for a female state cricketer.

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“She led the Indian team to the World Cup, took the winning catch, stood solid for Indian women’s cricket for so long, and there’s no doubt that she is the most successful Indian captain in women’s cricket history and will go down as one of the country’s most influential cricketers,” says sports journalist and author Sharda Ugra.

“Freed of captaincy, her contribution may end up being even more considerable — playing without extra pressure. Imagine Harmanpreet as the backbone in the middle-order, playing how she did against England in 2017 — a mentor, guide, an example for the juniors.”

Ugra notes that Harmanpreet has reached a stage “where only her inner instinct will give her the answer to ‘how much longer can I play for India?’ Achievers of this level carry a different aura, a never-say-die spirit, and Harmanpreet has now joined the league of elite cricketers who want to push themselves as far as they imagine they can go”.

Passing the baton

On the transition of leadership to Smriti Mandhana, Ugra observes, “She is at the peak of her career, and Smriti will have Harmanpreet by her side, which is invaluable given how she captained the side through a transition period. The only hope now is that the women have a busier calendar than before.”

Pritiksha, a national-level cricketer from Punjab, says, “I have never seen someone with a clearer approach towards opponents. Win or lose, she was the first to express herself. It will be interesting to see how she plays cricket now; I wish to see a younger version of Harman.”

Amarjit Singh Mehta, president of the PCA, adds: “She is an inspiration for many, rising from gully cricket to lifting the World Cup. For Punjab, she did what many only dream of and opened doors for others. Her achievements are going to stay for long.”

Echoing this, former national cricketer Stuti Sharma notes, “She achieved the highest honour, but what matters most is how she adapted herself to the transition period. It was a graceful call to step down.”