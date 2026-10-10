Aviation after flydubai scare

AN aircraft can have a locked cockpit door, multiple security checks, trained pilots and detailed emergency procedures, yet none of these safeguards can completely prepare an airline for a situation in which the emergency begins inside the cockpit itself.

That is the uncomfortable question facing the aviation industry after the flydubai incident, in which an Indian captain was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot, leaving the Boeing 737 in a rapid descent before the situation was brought under control.

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An altercation took place in the Dubai to Tel Aviv flight on September 30. Captain Smit Machchhar was injured but managed to open the cockpit door, after which passengers and crew members intervened. A flydubai crew member travelling on the flight also helped in regaining control of the aircraft.

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The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely. Saudi Arabia has launched an air-safety investigation under the ICAO framework, while the UAE is conducting a criminal probe. The investigations will establish what happened inside the cockpit.

Difficult questions

For Indian aviation, the incident comes at a time when airlines are adding aircraft, recruiting pilots and expanding both domestic and international operations. It therefore raises a question that is difficult to ignore: how well prepared is the system if the person creating the emergency is not an intruder, but someone who is already authorised to fly the aircraft?

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India is not without safeguards. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has detailed procedures for cockpit access and manning. When one of the two pilots leaves the cockpit during a non-critical phase of flight, a cabin crew member is required to enter and occupy the observer seat. The cockpit door has to remain locked and the cabin crew member remains there until the pilot returns.

The procedure is an additional layer of protection. But it is primarily designed around a different risk, ensuring that one pilot is not left alone in the cockpit and preventing unauthorised access. The flydubai episode puts the spotlight on what happens when both pilots are already inside and the problem develops between them.

Need for a constant review

Dr Vandana Singh, chairperson of Aviation Cargo, Federation of Aviation Industry in India (FAII), believes the incident is a reminder that aviation safety and security cannot be treated as a set of rules that are checked and left alone.

The industry, she says, needs to keep reviewing cockpit security, access procedures, crew preparedness and emergency response, particularly for situations that develop suddenly.

“Technology and standard operating procedures are important enablers, but trained crew, effective communication and sound human judgement remain critical when an emergency unfolds,” Singh says.

That human element has featured in several of aviation’s most serious cockpit-related incidents. The Germanwings tragedy in 2015 remains the most prominent example. The co-pilot of Flight 9525 locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately initiated a descent that ended with the aircraft crashing in the French Alps, killing all 150 people aboard. The accident prompted regulators and airlines worldwide to revisit cockpit access, pilot medical assessments and the balance between medical confidentiality and aviation safety.

India introduced additional cockpit-manning safeguards after an incident involving an Air India flight in 2010, when the commander was locked out of the cockpit while the co-pilot struggled to control the aircraft. The DGCA subsequently required a cabin crew member to be present in the cockpit when one of the pilots leaves during non-critical phases of the flight.

India’s rules also place emphasis on pilot medical fitness. DGCA’s revised medical requirements, in force from July 2025, require the flight crew to meet prescribed physical and mental fitness standards and hold valid medical assessments. The regulations provide for action where a pilot is found medically unfit to safely perform flying duties. Yet medical certification can only establish a pilot’s fitness at the time of assessment. It cannot predict every situation that may develop afterwards.

That creates a difficult balance for airlines. Should pilot assessments become more frequent? How should airlines deal with warning signs that emerge between medical examinations? And how can genuine safety concerns be addressed without making pilots reluctant to report medical or personal problems because they fear professional consequences?

The cabin crew becomes an important part of that equation. In the flydubai incident, the crisis required intervention beyond the two pilots. That raises a practical question: how often are cabin crews trained for a situation in which the emergency is inside the flight deck?