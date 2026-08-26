Can aadhaar verification end fake NOCs and illegal colonies in state

THE Haryana Government is moving to plug a major loophole in the online issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) that officials say has been exploited by illegal colonisers across Gurugram, Nuh and adjoining areas. Aadhaar-based authentication and joint verification by revenue and Town and Country Planning officials are now being planned to prevent fake NOCs and fraudulent land transactions.

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What is the loophole in Haryana's online NOC system?

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At present, a person seeking to sell or transfer agricultural land measuring below one acre can obtain an NOC from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) by uploading documents, including a self-attested affidavit, on its online portal. The process, however, does not require physical or biometric verification of the landowner's identity. The officials say illegal colonisers have exploited this gap by obtaining fake NOCs in the names of unsuspecting landowners and using them to sell small plots. In several instances, the owners allegedly learnt about the transactions only after the land had changed hands.

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How is the system allegedly helping illegal colonies mushroom?

Under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, agricultural land measuring below one acre in a notified urban area cannot be registered for sale or lease without a DTCP-issued NOC certifying that the transaction does not violate the law. The provision was intended to check unauthorised colonisation. However, officials admit that inadequate identity verification at the NOC stage has turned the safeguard into a potential entry point for fraud. Colonisers can allegedly use fake documentation to carve agricultural land into smaller plots and sell them to buyers, leaving both genuine landowners and purchasers facing lengthy disputes.

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Which areas are most affected and what is the financial impact?

The problem has been particularly acute in the Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar belts of Gurugram and the Tauru area of Nuh, where illegal plotting on agricultural land has repeatedly been detected. Apart from unplanned development, the practice is also hitting government revenue. The officials say a survey conducted around two years ago estimated that stamp-duty collections in some illegal-colonisation hotspots could be suffering losses of at least 30 per cent because transactions were either bypassing registration or being fraudulently registered.

What changes does the Haryana Government plan?

The DTCP is working on an Aadhaar-based verification mechanism similar to the process used for change of land use (CLU) applications. Applicants could be required to authenticate their identity through Aadhaar-linked OTPs before an NOC is issued. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel has also called for special verification checks and closer coordination between the revenue authorities and the Town and Country Planning Department so that the NOCs can be verified at source. The proposed system is aimed at creating an identity trail for every NOC, making scrutiny of applications more efficient at the issuance stage. The officials hope it will protect genuine landowners and buyers while closing one of the routes being used to create illegal colonies around the rapidly urbanising Gurugram-Nuh belt.