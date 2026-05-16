Explainer: 3 years on, Manipur violence still under probe

Almost three years after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) set up a three-member committee to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur, it is yet to come out with any concrete findings despite having received as many as five extensions, with the latest one being given till November 20 this year.

Advertisement

The panel, initially headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajay Lamba, is now led by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, who took charge on February 26, after the former resigned citing personal reasons.

Advertisement

Its remaining two members are retired IAS officer Himanshu Sekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

Advertisement

Terms of reference

The committee was set up by the Centre on June 4, 2023, on the recommendation of the Manipur Government, just weeks after ethnic violence broke out on May 3. As per the terms of reference, it was mandated to probe “the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities which took place in Manipur on May 3, 2023, and thereafter”.

Advertisement

The violence in Manipur between the majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities has claimed more than 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 persons across the state.

With violence still continuing, though its nature has changed, it has been a challenging task for the committee to complete the probe within the timeframe. Initially, the panel was given six months. Extensions continue to be granted in view of the prevailing circumstances, official sources said.

11 lakh affidavits

Till date, it is learnt, more than 11 lakh affidavits have been received by the committee. However, the recording of oral evidence of witnesses from both the Kuki and Meitei communities is yet to begin.

The recording of evidence is to begin in the national capital, sources said, adding that witnesses from both the communities will be called to New Delhi keeping in mind safety concerns. The committee has an office in Imphal too, but people privy to deliberations told The Tribune that in order to ensure protection of witnesses from both communities, it was decided to call them to the national capital, though it would only delay the probe.

Of the 11 lakh affidavits received, the panel has segregated these as there are multiple witnesses for single incidents of violence.

A long-drawn process

The probe is said to be at an “advanced stage”, but none of the key witnesses like former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the then police chief as well as the chief secretary have been called yet for recording their statements.

On May 15, the committee received a fifth extension, with November 20 as the deadline this time. However, considering the paperwork involved and the slow pace of the inquiry, a further delay of the final findings of the panel appears likely.