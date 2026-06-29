Explainer: 71 per cent rain deficit, 45°C days, 30°C nights and monsoon still has not come

The nights are no longer offering relief.

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Across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, minimum temperatures on Sunday remained close to or above 30°C, turning even the coolest hours of the day uncomfortably warm. Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 30.3°C, 3.7°C above normal, while Amritsar registered 30.5°C, Patiala 30.9°C and Faridkot 31.2°C. In Haryana, Faridabad recorded 32°C and Ambala 30.8°C.

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Across Punjab, average minimum temperatures were 3.9°C above normal, while Haryana recorded departures of 3.6°C. Only foothill stations such as Thein Dam and Pathankot saw relatively cooler nights at 26.1°C.

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This is what a heatwave looks and feels like in the 21st century: not just scorching afternoons, but nights that offer no recovery, no reset, no rest.

What is happening

Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are in the grip of a heatwave event that has persisted, with brief pre-monsoon interruptions, through most of June. The India Meteorological Department has formally declared heatwave conditions at isolated places in Chandigarh and Punjab for three consecutive days, Sunday through Tuesday, with Punjab’s temperatures, running 2.8°C above normal in their average maximum, have been at or near heatwave thresholds across multiple stations.

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By IMD’s own technical definition, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a plains station reaches at least 40°C and departs from normal by 4.5°C or more, or when the actual maximum crosses 45°C regardless of departure. On Sunday, Faridkot recorded 45.7°C and Bhiwani 45°C, both crossing the absolute threshold. Chandigarh’s maximum of 41°C was 4.7°C above normal, placing it in formal heatwave territory for the city. Ambala was 5.1°C above normal at 41.6°C.

Critically, the heat is not simply a daytime phenomenon. When minimum temperatures remain above 30°C, as they did Sunday night across much of the region, the human body cannot recover between heat exposures. This is medically significant: prolonged warm nights increase the cumulative physiological burden on the body, particularly for the elderly, infants, outdoor workers and those without air conditioning. A body that cannot cool overnight accumulates heat stress day after day.

Why is this happening

The heatwave and the monsoon delay are not two separate stories. They are the same story told from different directions.

The southwest monsoon, which should have reached Chandigarh by June 26 under IMD’s revised climatological normal dates, is running approximately five to eight days behind schedule. Its delayed arrival is the direct cause of the prolonged heat season, and both the delay and the heat share common atmospheric drivers.

Five factors have converged this season in an unusually unfavourable alignment. El Niño conditions are developing in the equatorial Pacific, where above-normal sea surface temperatures are disrupting the Walker Circulation, the large-scale atmospheric engine that drives monsoon winds toward India. El Niño years have historically correlated with weaker, delayed or deficient Indian monsoons, and the current developing event carries a 96 per cent probability of persistence through the winter of 2026–27.

Repeated western disturbances, extra-tropical storm systems originating over the Mediterranean and Caspian Sea regions, swept through northwest India at least five times between June 1 and June 17. While they brought occasional pre-monsoon thunderstorms, their dry continental air trailing edge paradoxically suppressed monsoon convection each time. A feeble Somali Jet, the low-level wind current that drives Arabian Sea moisture toward the subcontinent, reduced the volume of moisture being transported northward. Weak Madden-Julian Oscillation activity removed a key 30-to-60-day atmospheric amplifier that in better years reinforces the monsoon’s northward push. And an absence of Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems deprived the monsoon trough of the northward traction it typically gets from cyclonic depressions over the bay.

The result: a monsoon that advanced rapidly after its June 4 Kerala onset, covered most of peninsular and central India by mid-June and then stalled for nearly two weeks, unable to push north into the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

Into that vacuum, the atmospheric space the monsoon was supposed to fill, settled an intense heat dome over northwest India. With no rain, no cloud cover to reflect solar radiation, and no cooling moisture flux from the south, the land surface heated rapidly and daytime temperatures surged to 4-5°C above normal. At night, the excess heat stored in the soil, urban surfaces and the atmosphere radiated back, keeping minimums elevated. The city does not cool. The plains do not breathe.

Who is affected, how badly

Tens of lakhs of residents across Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ambala, Rohtak, Hisar and dozens of smaller towns are living through this. But the impact is not evenly distributed.

Daily wage labourers, construction workers, street vendors, rickshaw pullers and agricultural workers, those who have no choice but to be outdoors during the hours between 9 AM and 5 PM, when temperatures peak, are the most exposed. For them, this is not a weather inconvenience. It is a direct threat to health, productivity and income. Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration and cardiovascular strain rise sharply when maximum temperatures exceed 40°C for consecutive days and nights remain above 30°C.

The elderly face compounding risks: the body’s thermoregulatory efficiency declines with age, and those on blood pressure or diuretic medications face heightened dehydration risks in extreme heat. Children, particularly those from lower-income families without air conditioning or steady access to drinking water, are equally vulnerable.

Power demand has surged across the region as households, offices and commercial establishments run air conditioning and cooling equipment continuously. Load management disruptions, planned and unplanned power cuts besides voltage fluctuations, push those without generators or inverters back into unventilated heat precisely when relief is most needed. The grid is under stress at both ends: peak demand is highest in the late afternoon when generation efficiency drops and transmission losses rise.

Farmers are caught in a slow-motion agricultural crisis. The paddy transplantation season in Punjab, already subject to state regulation delaying it to at least June 10 to conserve groundwater, depends on rain-supported soil moisture to reduce the tubewell irrigation burden. With the monsoon absent, paddy transplantation is proceeding under intensive groundwater extraction, the very outcome the legislation was designed to prevent. Every week of delay or deficit compounds the long-term depletion of an aquifer system already documented as one of the most over-exploited in the world, with groundwater tables declining at approximately 29 mm per year.

Rain deficit: What it means

The numbers tell a hard story. As of Monday morning, Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall from June 1 stood at 40.1 mm, a deficit of 71.6 per cent against the long-period seasonal average for this point in the calendar. The city received no rainfall in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. Against a long-term June average of approximately 140-150 mm by this date, the city has accumulated barely a quarter of its expected total.

Punjab’s seasonal deficit stands at around 25 per cent and Haryana’s at approximately 16 per cent, both figures that have been building steadily through a June that weather experts have described as one of the driest in over a century of recorded observations for northwest India nationally.

The significance of a June deficit is qualitatively different from a deficit in July or August. June is when the monsoon establishes its foothold, when soil moisture is built up, reservoirs begin filling, and agricultural systems shift into high gear. A deep June deficit means the season starts behind. Recovering it requires an unusually active July and August. Under El Niño conditions, which historically suppress the very months of July and August that would need to deliver above-normal rainfall to compensate, the path to recovery is genuinely uncertain.

What next

The immediate forecast offers a precise sequence. Monday and Tuesday will be the last of the severe heat, with Chandigarh’s maximum projected at 41°C and 40°C, minimums at 28-29°C. Heatwave conditions will persist at isolated places in the region through Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorm and lightning activity will offer no sustained cooling.

Wednesday marks the transition. Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph are forecast at isolated places from Wednesday, signalling the atmosphere beginning to reorganise ahead of the monsoon’s advance. Thursday and Friday bring the decisive shift: heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph is forecast at isolated places across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, the signature weather of monsoon onset conditions. From the week of July 2-8, IMD’s extended range forecast projects conditions becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into some parts of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, with the Somali Jet strengthening further and a Bay of Bengal cyclonic circulation developing to provide northward pull.

When the monsoon does arrive, the change will be abrupt and unmistakable: a persistent drop in maximum temperatures by 5-8°C, sustained westerly winds shifting to southwesterly, widespread rather than isolated rainfall, and, for the first time since April, nights that are genuinely cool.

What needs to be done

The heatwave and monsoon delay of 2026 are not simply natural events to be endured. They carry direct policy imperatives.

Heat Action Plans, formally notified, funded and operational, must become standard municipal infrastructure across every city in the region, not emergency afterthoughts. Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala and other urban centres need designated and functional cooling shelters, hydration points on arterial roads, real-time health surveillance for heat-related illness, and coordinated communication systems to reach vulnerable populations before peak heat hours. The pattern of reactive administration, scrambling after the heat has arrived, is no longer adequate for a climate that is now delivering heat seasons of increasing intensity and duration every year.

Water management requires urgent structural response. State governments must enforce existing paddy transplantation schedules strictly rather than yielding to pressure to relax them, the groundwater mathematics are unforgiving. Canal water releases must be accelerated to reduce tubewell dependence during the transplantation window. District-level groundwater monitoring must feed directly into agricultural advisory systems so that farmers receive real-time guidance on crop choices and irrigation practices calibrated to actual aquifer conditions.

Agricultural contingency planning, developed under national frameworks for delayed or deficient monsoon scenarios, must be activated now. Short-duration paddy varieties, micro-irrigation support for farmers willing to shift to less water-intensive crops, and direct input cost relief for small and marginal farmers facing higher electricity and diesel costs for tubewells, these are tools that exist but must be deployed before the season is already lost.

On the longer-term climate question, the heatwave and the delayed monsoon are data points in a trend that demands structural response. Urban tree cover, which directly reduces heat island intensity, provides shade in public spaces, and supports localised rainfall recycling through evapotranspiration, is being lost to development pressures across the Tricity and its expanding satellite towns faster than it is being replaced. This must be reversed. The Punjab Conservation of Sub-Soil Water Act of 2009 was ahead of its time; the ecological logic it was built on, that the region cannot continue to consume groundwater faster than rainfall can recharge it, needs to be extended into a comprehensive regional water security framework that connects monsoon behaviour, aquifer management, crop choice and urban water use into a single integrated policy.

The stubble-burning cycle, which increases atmospheric aerosol loading that can suppress rainfall over the very region it originates from, must be addressed with the urgency and consistency it has so far evaded. The ecological bargain that north India’s farmers and cities must strike is not abstract: how the land is managed affects what the sky returns.

What it all means

El Niño events are natural. Western disturbances are natural. Weak monsoon years have occurred throughout the historical record. But 2026 is happening against a background that is not natural at all: a planet that is measurably warmer than it was a century ago, with surface ocean temperatures running higher than in comparable past El Niño cycles, and an atmosphere carrying more moisture, moisture that, when it does fall, increasingly does so in concentrated, intense bursts rather than the distributed, sustained rains that agriculture, groundwater recharge and river systems depend on.

The IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has noted that excess moisture has been accumulating in the monsoon system since 2000 and that it will cause rainfall somewhere. The challenge is that “somewhere” is not always where it needs to be, and not always when it needs to arrive. A system of tens of millions of people, their food security, water supply, power grid, public health and economic productivity, cannot be calibrated to a monsoon that is becoming less predictable with each passing decade without deliberate, sustained and adequately funded adaptation.

The rains are coming. The week ahead will confirm that. Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana will get their monsoon, likely by Thursday or the days that follow, and the relief will be real and immediate. Temperatures will fall. Farmers will begin transplanting in earnest. The rivers will stir. The deficit will narrow.

But the 71.6 per cent rainfall shortfall that has built up in Chandigarh through June will not be erased by a week of good rain. The groundwater that was not recharged this month will not be restored this season. And the children who will go to sleep again tonight in homes where the thermometer reads 30°C or above will not feel, in their bodies, the comfort of knowing that next year will be different.

That assurance can only come from choices, about how cities are built, how land is farmed, how water is used, and how seriously the signals the atmosphere is sending are finally taken.

Key numbers—at a glance

Sunday night readings

Chandigarh: 30.3°C (+3.7°C above normal)

Punjab: Above normal by 3.9°C

Haryana: Above normal by 3.6°C

Highest readings

Punjab: 31.5°C (Bathinda)

Haryana: 32.0°C (Faridabad)

Highest Sunday day readings

45.7°C (Faridkot)

45.0°C (Bhiwani)

Chandigarh: 41.0°C (+4.7°C above normal)

Chandigarh seasonal rain deficit

40.1 mm received vs 141+ mm normal (71.6% deficit)

Punjab seasonal deficit (25%)

Haryana seasonal deficit: (16%)

Monsoon expected arrival

Late June 29-first week of July

Heavy rain forecast from Thursday, July 2