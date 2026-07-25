Explainer: A dismal apple harvest looms

Himachal Pradesh is facing one of its worst apple harvests in recent years, driven by climate change-linked erratic weather patterns — notably abnormal temperatures and unseasonal hailstorms during the flowering and fruit-setting seasons. With the state’s apple economy valued at approximately Rs 6,000 crore and supporting lakhs of families, this production shortfall carries significant economic and social repercussions.

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Up to 60 per cent dip expected

State Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi estimates a production drop of around 40 per cent. “Production is projected to decline from 6.99 lakh MT (3.49 crore boxes) in 2025 to roughly 4.45 lakh MT (2.2 crore boxes),” he told The Tribune. Each standard box weighs approximately 20 kg.

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Local growers, such as Ishan Kanwar from Shailla village in Shimla district’s Kumarsain area, warn that the yield drop could reach nearly 60 per cent, particularly impacting low and middle-elevation belts. “Hailstorms struck well before growers could install anti-hail nets. Hailstorms at the end of March or April, especially at night, were unheard of, but it’s all happening now. Those dependent on apples for livelihood are devastated,” says the progressive orchardist.

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According to Horticulture Department Director Satish Kumar, the state’s lowest production over the past decade was recorded in 2018 at 3.68 lakh MT (1.84 crore boxes). Recent yields include 5.02 lakh MT (2.5 crore boxes) in 2024, 5.06 lakh MT (2.5 crore boxes) in 2023, 6.72 lakh MT (3.36 crore boxes) in 2022 and 6.11 lakh MT (3.05 crore boxes) in 2021.

The burden of anti-hail Nets

While anti-hail nets offer crucial protection, Chaman Tanta, an apple trader from Mihana in Jubbal, says installing these isn’t an easy option. “A standard net costs around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. Labourers charge over Rs 1,500 per net to spread it and remove it after the harvest. Just 1 bigha of land, covering 20 to 25 traditional apple trees, requires around five nets. Moreover, there is a lot of wear and tear due to hailstorms, besides the risk of damage by rats,” he adds.

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Political tussle over subsidies

Horticulture Minister Negi acknowledges that the subsidy for anti-hail nets has dropped from 80 per cent to 50 per cent and subsequently to 35 per cent due to the severe fund crunch and reduced Central grants. He claims growers are being suitably guided on pest management.

According to the Director of Horticulture, a budget of Rs 19.97 crore was utilised to provide anti-hail net subsidies to 2,618 applicants during the 2025-26 financial year.

BJP leader Chetan Bragta, son of former Horticulture Minister Narinder Bragta, however, dismisses the cleared applications as a fraction of the actual demand, accusing the administration of leaving orchardists unassisted amidst mounting pest attacks and a massive backlog of subsidy applications.

Having contested the last Assembly election from Jubbal-Kotkhai, known as the state’s ‘apple bowl’, Chetan says orchardists have been left to fend for themselves. “Apart from hailstorms, increasing pest attacks are contributing to the poor harvest. The government has no clue how to go about it,” he says.

The way forward for growers

SP Bhardwaj, a former scientist at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni (Solan), emphasises that apples remain the economic backbone across eight districts. To combat recurring weather shocks, he recommends that growers transition toward hybrid, climate-resilient apple varieties that are less vulnerable to extreme temperature fluctuations.